Afternoon brief: UP student dies after rape, accused told cops 'took energy boosters'; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP student dies after rape, accused tells cops he took energy boosting pill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 25-year-old man, identified as Raj Gautam, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a college student in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, after which she died, police said. During interrogation, the accused told cops that the victim was alone at home when he went there and allegedly raped her. Read more

Video| What Russia stole from Kherson: A raccoon, a donkey, and a Llama

It began when a pro-Kremlin journalist Anna Dolgareva wrote in her Telegram that the only good news she has about the Russia's retreat from Kherson is that her friend was able to steal a raccoon from the Kherson zoo. It was a strange thing to say but it turned out to be true when it was reveled that Russians robbed the Kherson zoo before retreating from the key city. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office day 3 collection: Marvel mania persists, film makes ₹50 cr on opening weekend

The first weekend collection figures of Wakanda Forever are in. The second film in the Black Panther franchise and the latest in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has minted ₹50 crore in India so far and $330 million ( ₹2700 crore) worldwide. Read more

Virat Kohli, two other India stars included in T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

The month-long T20 World Cup 2022 came to an end on Sunday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with England being crown the champions for the second time in history. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Performance anxiety among men in the age group 20s-30s: Causes and treatment

Sexual Performance Activity is a type of performance anxiety that impacts sexual activity and is one of the most common sexual conditions today on a global scale where 9% to 25% of men are affected by SPA and 6% to 16% of women are affected by this condition, according to a report. Read more

Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner

Atto 3 is the first electric SUV from the Chinese EV brand in India. The electric car, unveiled a few weeks ago, comes with 521 kms of range on a single charge. Read more

Web story: Things to know Children's day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, Children's day is observed across India on November 14. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail