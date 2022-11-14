Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP student dies after rape, accused tells cops he took energy boosting pill

UP student dies after rape, accused tells cops he took energy boosting pill

lucknow news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:20 PM IST

The incident happened when the victim, a second-year college student, was alone at home. She was later found by her younger sister in an unconscious state in the courtyard and bleeding from her private parts.

Police have found a chat between the accused and the girl wherein he tells her about coming over to the house and she refuses.(Image for representation only)
Police have found a chat between the accused and the girl wherein he tells her about coming over to the house and she refuses.(Image for representation only)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A 25-year-old man, identified as Raj Gautam, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a college student in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, after which she died, police said. During interrogation, the accused told cops that the victim was alone at home when he went there and allegedly raped her. He also informed that he consumed two energy enhancing pills before committing the crime.

The victim, a second-year college student, was found unconscious in the courtyard and bleeding from her private parts by her sister when she returned home. The family informed the police, and they rushed the woman to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Autopsy report confirmed rape, and death due to excessive bleeding from shock and haemorrhage.

Police said that Gautam continued raping the victim even after she resisted. However, when she began bleeding from her private parts, he got scared and fled the scene.

Police have found a chat between the accused and the girl wherein he tells her about coming over to the house and she refuses.

Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar told news agency PTI that the victim's father had initially alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident. Based on their claim, police had booked them. However, after Gautam confessed to the crime and was arrested, the two neighbours were reportedly given clean chit.

The parents of the victim told police that she was focussed on her studies and wanted to become an IAS officer. The father told PTI that for the purpose of her career aspiration, he had taken a loan of 1 lakh from the bank to arrange for books.

(With HT bureau inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
unnao rape uttar pradesh
unnao rape uttar pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out