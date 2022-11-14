UP student dies after rape, accused tells cops he took energy boosting pill

A 25-year-old man, identified as Raj Gautam, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a college student in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, after which she died, police said. During interrogation, the accused told cops that the victim was alone at home when he went there and allegedly raped her. He also informed that he consumed two energy enhancing pills before committing the crime.

The victim, a second-year college student, was found unconscious in the courtyard and bleeding from her private parts by her sister when she returned home. The family informed the police, and they rushed the woman to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Autopsy report confirmed rape, and death due to excessive bleeding from shock and haemorrhage.

Police said that Gautam continued raping the victim even after she resisted. However, when she began bleeding from her private parts, he got scared and fled the scene.

Police have found a chat between the accused and the girl wherein he tells her about coming over to the house and she refuses.

Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar told news agency PTI that the victim's father had initially alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident. Based on their claim, police had booked them. However, after Gautam confessed to the crime and was arrested, the two neighbours were reportedly given clean chit.

The parents of the victim told police that she was focussed on her studies and wanted to become an IAS officer. The father told PTI that for the purpose of her career aspiration, he had taken a loan of ₹1 lakh from the bank to arrange for books.

(With HT bureau inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON