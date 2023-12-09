close_game
Afternoon briefing: Ashok Gehlot's dig over CM suspense; PM Modi on India's GDP, and all latest news

Dec 09, 2023 01:32 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories and special collection of news items you should check out.

Rajasthan's outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a dig at the BJP for failing to name the next CM of the state - even a week after the results of the assembly election were declared. Speaking to the media, Gehlot said if the Congress had not selected a CM for this long, the BJP would have “shouted a lot”. "In the Gogamedi case, I had to sign a document stating no objection to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter . The new chief minister should have done this. For seven days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM, I want them to make a decision quickly,” he said. Dig deeper

Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Ashok Gehlot's X account)
Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Ashok Gehlot's X account)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's gross domestic product or GDP growth of 7.7 percent in the first six months of the current fiscal year is a “reflection of the country's strengthening economy and the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years.” Addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar via video-conferencing, Modi said he wants to turn the GIFT City into a global nerve center of the new age global financial and technology services. Dig deeper

‘Jailer’ film's director Nelson Dilipkumar opened up about the 'big challenge' he faced while not only writing but also filming for the movie. Speaking to Film Companion, Nelson said that several people from the Tamil film industry told him 'don't grey Rajinikanth's hair' in Jailer, adding that they asked him to make the veteran actor 'do whatever he has done already', if he wants Jailer to work. The Tamil film, which was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu and released on August 10, had opened at 48.35 crore nett in India in all languages. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

