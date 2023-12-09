PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday: ‘Long and healthy life’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Central Hall of the old Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI)

“Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Besides the prime minister, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also extended their greetings to the former Congress chief.

Kharge said that Gandhi has been a relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised. “A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised, she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice. I wish her a long and healthy life.”

Venugopal said Gandhi'scommitment to public service and the upliftment of the poor and marginalised sections of society have won a billion hearts.

“Her life journey is an inspiration for us all. She steered the Congress through an extremely challenging period with great poise and was the architect of the UPA government that delivered welfare for all and exponential growth for the country,” he said.

Tharoor praised Gandhi saying that she led the Congress with great distinction and continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers. “Long may she enjoy health & happiness and continue to guide our party & serve our nation,” the Congress leader said.

Stalin also wished Gandhi a long life filled with good health. He wrote: “May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to save INDIA from autocratic forces.”