Afternoon briefing: Bharat Ratna awardee's daughter on farmers' protest; BJP leader's 'tired' jibe at Sonia Gandhi; more

Madhura Swaminathan, daughter of agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, emphasized the importance of respecting Indian farmers, calling them "our annadatas," not criminals, amidst the Haryana government's response to their protests. Speaking at an event celebrating her father's posthumous Bharat Ratna conferred by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Madhura urged unity with farmers. Farmers marched to Delhi after inconclusive discussions with union ministers, demanding a national MSP law and other reforms. MS Swaminathan's legacy includes formulating MSP and advocating its implementation. Madhura shared her father's happiness over the repeal of contentious farm laws. Soumya Swaminathan, another daughter, also addressed the event. Dig Deeper Farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march. (PTI)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh sarcastically remarked on Sonia Gandhi's Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan, suggesting she must be tired, amidst her Jaipur visit for filing nomination papers. He dismissed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of PM Narendra Modi, asserting Modi's popularity. Sonia Gandhi's nomination from Rajasthan was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress leaders welcomed her, citing her past contributions, anticipating her candidacy to strengthen the party in Rajasthan. Speculation arose about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, the Gandhi family stronghold. Voting for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states is set for February 27. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India's batting lineup, excluding Rohit Sharma, appears inexperienced with only 29 Tests among them, 22 belonging to Shubman Gill. Yashasvi Jaiswal stands out as India's top performer in the series. Speculation suggests a debut for Dhruv Jurel, highlighting India's youth in the squad. Rohit Sharma's form is crucial, as he juggles captaincy and batting responsibilities. His recent struggles, evident in nets sessions, raise concerns about his approach. Inconsistency in his dismissals reflects uncertainty, prompting questions about his red-ball strategy. With Rohit pivotal for India's success, his performance in the upcoming Test against England holds significance. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gauri Khan launches Torii, her new restaurant in Mumbai, showcasing her interior design skills. Celebrities including Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor attended the launch. Gauri expresses excitement about the venture, sharing her favorite dishes from the menu. With Torii, Gauri ventures into the culinary world alongside co-partners Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Childhood cancers pose significant challenges due to difficulties in screening and diagnosis, often with unknown causes. According to WHO, chronic infections like HIV and Epstein-Barr virus are risk factors. Annually, approximately 400,000 children and adolescents up to 19 years develop cancer, with common types including leukaemia, brain cancers, and lymphomas. Early detection is crucial as cancer is a leading cause of mortality in children. Dr. Liza Bulsara advises vigilance for signs such as unexplained weight loss, headaches, joint pain, fatigue, bruising, vision issues, persistent fever, regression in skills, and loss of interest in activities. These symptoms warrant immediate medical attention for prompt diagnosis and improved prognosis. Dig Deeper

