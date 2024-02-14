What are drone tear smoke launchers Haryana used on protesting farmers?

In a first, the Haryana government utilized drones on Tuesday to target and disperse farmers attempting to breach barricades erected at the borders and head to Delhi for a planned protest. The paramilitary tear-smoke-unit (TSU) deployed at the Shambhu border employed drone tear smoke launchers to release numerous tear gas shells. Farmers disperse after police fire teargas shells at them.(AFP)

The UAVs manufactured by Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) were originally designed to safeguard international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

More about drone tear smoke launchers used by Haryana govt:

The drone tear smoke launchers were introduced during the 42nd governing body meeting of the TSU of Border Security Force (BSF) in 2022.

It was first tested in a tear smoke unit (TSU) in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

These launchers are mainly used by the paramilitary forces to control mobs.

These drones that airdrop teargas shells can cover up to 400-500 meters range.

The drones have the capability to deploy multiple grenades simultaneously, unlike pump guns which require manual loading.

Speaking about the tear gas launchers, the BSF had said earlier it “will be a potential force multiplier for the security forces working in the law-and-order management domain”.

The paramilitary forces constituted the initial line of defence at the Shambhu border, with the Haryana police serving as the secondary line of defence in the event that protesting farmers managed to breach the multi-layer barricades.

Established in 1976 under the BSF, the TSU specializes in the development and production of anti-riot tear smoke munitions for distribution to both central and state police forces. The BSF's primary duties include guarding the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as fulfilling various roles in the nation's internal security operations.

(With PTI inputs)