Afternoon briefing: BSF details firing by Pak Rangers; Gujarat HC sends notice to YouTube, and all the latest news

The Border Security Force on Friday gave a detailed account of Pakistan Rangers' "unprovoked firing" along the India-Pakistan international border in the Jammu sector, saying India's Forward Defense Posts retaliated in a befitting manner. "On the evening of October 26, 2023, at about 2000 hrs, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Sector Jammu. In response, BSF troops immediately retaliated to the firing. Subsequently, Pak Rangers extended their firing to target our adjacent BOPs, prompting retaliation from our own Forward Defense Posts in these areas in a befitting manner," it said in a statement. Dig deeper A BSF patrol at the India-Pakistan border near Jammu. (HT PHOTO)

The Gujarat high court has reportedly asked YouTube to remove all videos of a high court judge apologising to his fellow judge for his outburst against another colleague on the bench. This came two days after a video of the judge's outburst and an apology went viral on social media. According to a report by the Indian Express, the Gujarat high court sent a notice to YouTube claiming copyright violation. Shortly after the notice was sent to the social media platform, several websites removed the video saying it was “no longer available due to a copyright claim by Gujarat High Court,” the report said. Dig deeper

Latest News

Himachal CM Sukhu’s health improves, in Delhi for second opinion. Dig deeper

Akash Ambani praises PM Modi for 'always working on latest technology'. Dig deeper

India News

Delhi boy released from juvenile home week back kills man, surrenders. Dig deeper

BJP seeks Karnataka minister's disqualification over Aadhaar, voter ID scam. Dig deeper

Global

'King Charles was threatened by someone else eclipsing him', bombshell report gives out reason for Royal split. Dig deeper

Sports Matter

With five wins in their first five games of the ICC World Cup 2023, Rahul Dravid's Team India has emerged as front-runners to become the first side to seal their berth for the business end of the showpiece event. Under Dravid's watch, Rohit Sharma and Co. have defeated the likes of Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the round-robin stage of the ICC World Cup in India. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has long been a vocal supporter of Palestine, raked in some criticism for not speaking about the ongoing Palestine-Israel war. She has finally broken her silence. Bella penned a long note on Instagram, beginning it with an apology for staying silent for so long. “Forgive me for my silence. I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world's attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short,” she began her note. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai, India, today. The actor is in the country to attend an event in the bay. The paparazzi clicked the Desi Girl exiting the Mumbai airport and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show Priyanka leaving the airport, greeting the media with folded hands, and entering her car before leaving. Scroll through to check out Priyanka's airport look and read our download on her airport outfit inside. Dig deeper

