Afternoon briefing: EC asks govt to halt Viksit Bharat messages, Cong probables from Amethi, Rae Bareli; latest news

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) to immediately halt the delivery of Viksit Bharat messages on WhatsApp. EC has asked the ministry to immediately submit the compliance report. The commission had received several complaints that such messages highlighting the government’s initiatives are still being delivered on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the general elections 2024 and the MCC (model code of conduct) entering into force. In response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay due to systemic and network limitations. Dig Deeper The Election Commission

Amid suspense over who the Congress will field from Uttar Pradesh's prestigious Amethi, Raebareli, and Varanasi seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the grand old party has, according to ABP News, deliberated upon some names to give ticket to from these parliamentary segments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won Varanasi in the previous 2019 elections and 2014, while Amethi is held by Union minister Smriti Irani, who, in 2019, denied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a fourth successive term from here. In fact, the party's only winning candidate from the state was its former chief, Sonia Gandhi, from Raebareli. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Election Commission orders transfer of non-cadre DMs, SPs in four states. Dig Deeper

Badaun double murder: Second accused Javed surrenders before police in Bareilly. Dig Deeper

Yusuf Pathan in Bengal's Berhampore today, to begin Lok Sabha poll campaign at Adhir Ranjan's bastion. Dig Deeper

India News

Systematic efforts underway by PM to cripple Congress financially': Sonia Gandhi in rare press conference. Dig Deeper

Estranged CPI(M) leader Rajendran regrets timing of meeting with Javadekar. Dig Deeper

Probe into Sabarmati-Agra express derailment reveals driver overshot red signal. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Bitcoin bounces back to $65,000 after Federal Reserve talks. Dig Deeper

Who is Marco Rubio? All about Florida senator being considered Trump's potential VP pick. Dig Deeper

Deportation cases against 200K migrants under Biden admin dismissed, here's why. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 22. And it looks like the star-studded opening ceremony will be the talk of the town, with stars such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam lined up to perform. The official account of IPL on X announces the line-up for the opening ceremony, tweeting, “The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March, 6:30 pm onwards.” Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India captain Rohit Sharma has come out in support of Ravichandran Ashwin after the India spinner faced criticism for his performance in the Test series against England. Despite emerging as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 26 scalps, Ashwin was called out for not being at his best, an assessment that was far from the truth and stemmed from the fact that Ashwin did not take a five-wicket-haul in the first three Tests, even though he had registered figures of 3/68 and 3/72. But as is the case with Virat Kohli and centuries, Ashwin and five-fors go hand-in-hand too. Hence, when Ashwin had a bit off an off Test in Rajkot, picking up just two wickets, outside noise crept in. Ashwin finally broke the deadlock, picking 5/51 in Ranchi, followed by 5/77 in Dharamsala, breaking Anil Kumble's record of most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian in Tests.Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Within the domain of interior design, art functions as a potent vehicle for self-expression, infusing living spaces with depth, character, and visual allure. Notably, statement artworks possess a remarkable capacity to transcend the mundane, imbuing rooms with an extraordinary ambience. Whether comprising a striking painting, a sculptural marvel, or a gallery-worthy photograph, the integration of such artworks demands meticulous deliberation and a discerning eye for aesthetic equilibrium. Krish Kothari, CEO & Creative Director at KKD Studio shared with HT Lifestyle some essential principles for seamlessly incorporating statement artworks into home interior schemes. Dig Deeper