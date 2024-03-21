 Estranged CPI(M) leader Rajendran regrets timing of meeting with Javadekar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Estranged CPI(M) leader Rajendran regrets timing of meeting with Javadekar

PTI |
Mar 21, 2024 11:19 AM IST

Idukki , Estranged CPI leader and former MLA S Rajendran on Thursday expressed regret over the timing of his meeting with senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at his residence in the national capital a day ago.

Rajendran, who represented the Devikulam constituency in Idukki district from 2006 to 2021, said that he never intended to join the BJP and there is no change in that stand even now.

"I should have had the sense not to go there in the present situation. That was a lapse on my part," he told reporters here.

Senior CPI leader M M Mani, also an MLA from Idukki, told reporters that he and the party's district-level leadership had spoken to Rajendran after his visit to Javadekar and said that they were certain he would not leave the Left party.

Rajendran said that unlike what was reported in the media and claimed by other political parties, he "did not go to join the BJP or seek any benefits from them".

"I went there for personal reasons," he added.

He also said that during the meeting, they did talk about problems being faced by people in the plantation sector due to animal attacks and also the housing problems being faced by the newer generation .

Rajendran's meeting with Javadekar on Wednesday had sparked speculation that the Left leader might join the BJP.

Sources in the BJP had dismissed as rumours the reports that Rajendran was about to join the party.

Reacting to the reports, Rajendran on Wednesday told a Malayalam news channel that it was a personal meeting as he enjoys a good rapport with Javadekar.

"There was nothing political about it," he said.

Rajendran has been estranged from the Left party for some time due to his alleged differences with the CPI leadership in Idukki district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

