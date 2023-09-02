Afternoon briefing: FAQs on Aditya-L1, next INDIA meet likely in Bhopal; all the latest news

Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday. It was carried aboard a PSLV-C57 rocket. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched this mission just weeks after the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made a soft landing on the lunar surface and is currently exploring lunar characteristics. The current mission is set to focus on the Sun's outermost layers and includes seven distinct payloads, all developed indigenously—five by ISRO and two by Indian academic institutes in collaboration with ISRO. For more information about Aditya-L1, we have provided a detailed FAQ. Dig deeper

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a group of 28 opposition parties formed against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), held its third meeting on Friday in Mumbai. They previously met twice, with the first meeting held in Patna and the second in Bengaluru. During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including seat-sharing arrangements, key panels, and a public campaign scheduled for next month. Although the constituents have not yet decided on appointing a convener or finalizing the logo, they have announced a resolution to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly. People familiar with the matter have indicated that the next meeting of the India bloc will take place in Bhopal of the poll-bound state, Madhya Pradesh. Dig deeper

The Latest News

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) launches a campaign ot revive lapsed policies on the occasion of the company's 67th anniversary. Dig deeper

Ahead of G20 Summit being held in the national capaital on Septemeber 7 and 8, a full traffic rehearsal was planned on Saturday and Sunday beginning from 8am and Delhi Traffic Police has announced widespread restrictions. Dig deeper

India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore. Dig deeper

Aditya-L1's primary aim is to continuously observe the Sun for 24 hours a day, a feat not possible from Earth's orbit, as the planet frequently obstructs the view. Dig deeper

Best Print Read

The Karnataka state government is considering launching its own airline for ‘regional connectivity’. The Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister, MB Patil, has held discussions with the owner and founder of Star Air, Sanjay Ghodawat, regarding the initiative. He mentioned that one aircraft will cost ₹200 crore, and if the government considers leasing, it will be even more affordable. According to Patil, the idea stemmed from the government's decision to start maintaining airports on its own. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The Canadian Government has intimated India that it is placing on pause ongoing negotiations towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement or EP. Dig deeper

English media personality Amanda Holden has chosen not to engage with Andrew Tate's recent critique of her provocative photos. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release on September 7, the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' has also been set for an OTT release on the same day, as announced by Prime Video in a statement on Saturday. 'Jailer,' a crime drama film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been performing excellently both at the domestic and international box office. It features an ensemble cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also boasts special cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

For those aiming to lose weight or control their blood sugar levels, Amaranth can be an option in their daily diet. Also known as Rajgira or Chaulai, the leaves and seeds of this amazing plant are a storehouse of protein, fiber, and a variety of micronutrients. This plant is primarily cultivated in hilly areas of India, but in recent decades, it has also been grown in the Central and Western Plateau regions. The grain has become quite popular even in the US because of its unmatched benefits. In ancient times, it was a staple food of the Aztecs and remained a part of the Central American diet. The word ‘Amaranth’ means ‘immortal’ and it is native to Mexico and Central America. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Players from the India and Pakistan cricket teams have engaged in a common practice session under floodlights ahead of the much-anticipated blockbuster Asia Cup 2023 clash between the two teams. Under Babar Azam's leadership, Pakistan has proven to be a formidable T20I adversary for India, defeating the side in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup last year and securing a convincing 10-wicket victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup as well. Babar's team has already made an emphatic start to the tournament, demolishing Nepal with a massive 238-run win in their opening match earlier this week. The clash between both sides will be their first ODI face-off since the 2019 encounter.

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

