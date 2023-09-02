News / India News / PM Modi congratulates Tharman on being elected as Singapore president

PM Modi congratulates Tharman on being elected as Singapore president

PTI |
Sep 02, 2023 11:21 AM IST

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is of Indian origin, will be Singapore's ninth president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore.

PM Modi (ANI)
PM Modi (ANI)

He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent.

Get Latest India News and India vs Pakistan Live Score along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out