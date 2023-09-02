Awesome Amaranth: Eat this ancient superfood every day for remarkable health benefits

One of the lost superfoods that's making its way back to kitchens is Amaranth. Also known as Rajgira or Chaulai, the leaves and seeds of this amazing plant are storehouse of protein, fibre and a variety of micronutrients. Those aiming to lose weight or keep their blood sugar levels in control can include amaranth in their daily diet. The word Amaranth means immortal and it is native to Mexico and Central America. In India, it is primarily cultivated in hilly areas, but in the recent decades, it is also being grown in Central and Western Plateau regions. The grain has become quite a rage even in US because of its unmatchable benefits. In ancient times, it was a staple food of the Aztecs, and it remained a part of the Central American diet. The word Amaranth means immortal and the plant is native to Mexico and Central America.(Waseem Gashroo/HT Photo)

Here are some of the wonderful health benefits of amaranth:

Gluten-free

Amaranth or Chaulai is a gluten-free grain which makes it a great choice for people who have Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. One can turn its leaves into delicious stir fry or curry. Its seeds are used as grains and can be turned into rotis, soup, laddoo etc.

Has richest plant proteins

Amaranth not only adds fibre to your diet and eases digestion, but it also supplies ample amount of essential proteins. As per studies, amaranth contains all amino acids some of which are often missing from cereal grains. As per studies, amaranth proteins are similar to animal proteins and are recommended for vegetarians to get their required dose of proteins

Improves energy levels

"Amaranth also known as Rajgira is a gluten-free grain and also a great source of dietary fibre. Both the leaves and seeds are nutritious and help improve energy levels," says Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post.

Recovery diet

"Extremely beneficial for people who feel tired and weak often or recovering from surgery or disease. Amaranth soup can be given to patients as a post-treatment meal," says Dr Rekha.

A note of caution

Amaranth may be heavy to digest for some people but can be made digestible by cooking well. Just make sure that you add cumin, black pepper, and ghee while cooking, adds Dr Rekha.

"Do not have amaranth daily. Overconsumption of amaranth may increase Kapha. So, it is best consumed once or maximum twice a week," the Ayurveda expert concludes.

