Afternoon briefing: India now sends onions to Sri Lanka, UAE; PM Modi lauds BJP's Owaisi challenger, and more news

The credibility of the Narendra Modi government’s neighbourhood first policy is evident as India is now planning to supply thousands of metric tons of onion to Sri Lanka after supplying vast quantities of essential commodities to Maldives under the pro-China Mohammed Muizzu regime. It is understood that besides this, India on April 3 allowed a supply of an additional 10,000 metric tons of onions over and above its quota to close ally United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Gulf country is always a priority with Bharat. This is over and above 14,400 metric tons of onions agreed for the UAE on March 1. Dig deeper UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) walking with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered rare praises on a debutant BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election -- Madhavi Latha, who will be challenging AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi from Owaisi's turf Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. "Madhavi Latha Ji, your ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ episode is exceptional. You’ve made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you," Narendra Modi tweeted urging everyone to watch the programme. Dig deeper

India News

Sanjay Singh on Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA, Sunita Kejriwal's future role. Dig deeper

‘India should follow TN's Dravidian model over Gujarat model of development’: Kamal Haasan. Dig deeper

Latest News

Do not stay implementation of Maratha quota law: State to HC. Dig deeper

Chennai Customs summons Telangana minister's son in luxury watch smuggling case. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden may face trouble getting on Ohio ballot. Dig deeper

North Korean missile use in Ukraine raises alarm, sparks US deployment plans. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

"My best is yet to come," Abhishek Sharma had declared going into this IPL season. Four games on, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder is getting close to it. For validation, it can’t get better than SRH captain and one of the world’s best fast bowlers, Pat Cummins, saying he wouldn't fancy bowling at him with the new ball. Even if the Aussie said that in jest, it won’t be hard to believe considering the stroke play Abhishek has displayed so far at the top of the order. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

After working in films and shows such as Ponniyin Selvan I and II (2022) and Made in Heaven season 1 and 2, Hollywood seemed like an obvious step forward for Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor's first Hollywood movie, Monkey Man, recently had its international release. In a new interview with The New York Times, Sobhita spoke about her character in the film as well as what it was like working with Dev Patel, who co-wrote, produced, directed and stars in the action thriller. Dig deeper

Trending News

A financial influencer, also known as finfluencer, who was also involved in imparting training related to stock market trading has been asked to part with a little over ₹12 crore, which it made unlawfully. The funds are to be credited or deposited by Ravindra Balu Bharti into an interest-bearing escrow account that has been set up in a nationalised bank especially for that purpose. The regulator stated in an order that the escrow account(s) would establish a lien in favour of SEBI and that the funds held within cannot be released without SEBI's approval, reported ANI. Dig deeper

