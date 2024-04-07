PM Modi's message to Owaisi-challenger Madhavi Latha: 'Exceptional...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered rare praises on a debutant BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election -- Madhavi Latha, who will be challenging AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi from Owaisi's turf Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. "Madhavi Latha Ji, your ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ episode is exceptional. You’ve made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you," Narendra Modi tweeted urging everyone to watch the programme. PM Modi on Sunday posted a special message for Madhavi Latha who will be contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“Modi ji, I got the courage to speak the truth fearlessly from you only and our party motto #SabkaSathSabkaVikas is my inspiration. We will follow the path shown by you till the last breath that we will progress only if the nation moves forward unitedly,” Madhavi Latha said.

At the show, Madhavi Latha predicted that Owaisi would lose the election this time by a margin of 1,50,000 votes. Accusing Owaisi of getting 6 lakh bogus votes, Madhavi Latha said, "If we had bogus votes, we can continuously win for 4,000 years. But what to do? We do not have bogus votes. Owaisi has 6,20,000 bogus votes. If you type one EPIC number on the EC website, you may find the same voter ID in two places. In Charminar area alone, he has 1,60,000 bogus votes."

Though Hyderabad is known as a hi-tech city, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is in shambles, the BJP candidate said recounting a recent incident of the sale of a Muslim girl to a 70-year-old Arab man.

"In a survey by Nasscom, it came out that 3 lakh IT jobs were created in India last year and over 1 lakh were in Hyderabad. But not even 2-3% of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency got those jobs. And even if someone from this constituency gets a good job, they leave the area, they shift to somewhere else. They don't want to stay here," Madhavi Latha said.

On her candidature against Owaisi, she said, "I learnt about my selection from TV news channels. I am fortunate that I can now meet Modiji after getting the ticket. Woh is yug ke mahayogi hain. Without meeting me, or without knowing me, he selected me only based on my (social) work. I have been doing charitable work for the last 20 years. I had promised to ensure 1,009 normal deliveries free of charge in Hyderabad LS constituency in the next 8 to 10 months. What more can I say about Modi bhai? Sitting in Delhi, without knowing me, he felt that I could give a fight to Asad Ji (Owaisi) and he gave me the ticket. What more transparent politics can be like this?"