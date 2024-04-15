 Afternoon briefing: Iran allows India to meet crew of seized ship, IMD predicts rain for Delhi; and all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Afternoon briefing: Iran allows India to meet crew of seized ship, IMD predicts rain for Delhi; and all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 01:05 PM IST

A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.

Indian authorities will be allowed to meet the 17 Indian crew members of an Israel-affiliated cargo vessel that was seized by Iranian commandoes in the Gulf of Hormuz over the weekend, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said. Amir-Abdollahian gave the assurance while speaking on the phone with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Sunday evening, according to a readout on the conversation from Iran’s foreign ministry. Jaishankar had brought up the release of the Indian crew members of the cargo vessel MSC Aries during the phone call. The readout said Jaishankar “expressed his concern about the situation of the 17 Indian crew members in the ship seized by Iran” and requested assistance from Iran in this regard. Dig Deeper

This image shows a helicopter raid targeting a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday
This image shows a helicopter raid targeting a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "very light rain" accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in the Delhi on Monday, April 15. The weather department also predicted a wet spell in parts of north India and said conditions in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh would be “hot and humid”. For Monday, the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, in its weather bulletin, said, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).” The IMD predicted that the cloudy sky will persist throughout the week in Delhi. On April 19 and 20, very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are predicted. Additionally, the partly cloudy sky is expected to continue until April 21. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Iran to allow Indian authorities to meet crew members of seized ship. Dig Deeper

Firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: 1 suspect from Gurugram; case transferred to Mumbai crime branch | Top updates Dig Deeper

Weather updates today: Light rain likely in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate rainfall for these states. Dig Deeper

India News

Indian student spoke to brother 30 minutes before being shot dead in Canada: ‘Chirag Antil was very happy’. Dig Deeper

Delhi excise policy case: K Kavitha of BRS sent to judicial custody till April 23. Dig Deeper

Inflation, unemployment biggest election issues: Harish Rawat. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel says conflict with Iran is ‘not over yet,’ vows to ‘exact a price’ after attack. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump's historic hush money trial begins today: Here's why it's unprecedented. Dig Deeper

How the US backed Israel's iron-clad defences against Iran's drone attack. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have a big reason to celebrate. Their latest release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about to join the 100 crore club. The film has minted 96 crore in worldwide collections. As per a press note shared by the film's team, it has collected 96.18 crore over the extended weekend. It released on Thursday, April 11 on the occasion of Eid. Domestically, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 9.05 crore net on its fourth day for all languages, as per a Sacnilk.com report. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch. Dig Deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
