 Weather updates today: Light rain likely in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate rainfall for these states | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Weather updates today: Light rain likely in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate rainfall for these states

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Weather updates: IMD forecasts cloudy skies all week in Delhi and light rain or thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely on April 19 and 20.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "very light rain" accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in the Delhi on Monday, April 15. The weather department also predicted a wet spell in parts of north India and said conditions in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh would be “hot and humid”.

On Monday, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
On Monday, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Also Read | Temperature drops 5 notches after 1.4 mm rain in Chandigarh

For Monday, the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, in its weather bulletin, said, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The IMD predicted that the cloudy sky will persist throughout the week in Delhi. On April 19 and 20, very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are predicted. Additionally, the partly cloudy sky is expected to continue until April 21.

Rain updates across India

- The weather department forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on Monday across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

- On Monday, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

- Strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) are also expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

- With the current intense western disturbance shifting away from northwest India towards Northeast India and receiving fresh moisture from the Bay of Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya are likely to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning from Tuesday will April 20.

- Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heatwave predictions

- On Sunday, maximum temperatures ranged from 40-42°C in several areas of Telangana and Rayalaseema and isolated spots across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha.

- IMD said that these temperatures were 2-4°C below average in many parts of northwest and central India while remaining normal across the rest of the country's plains.

- Coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam are expected to experience “hot and humid weather over the next five days.” Heat Wave conditions are possible in isolated pockets of these areas from Monday to April 19

- Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to have hot and humid weather from Tuesday to April 19, with Heat Wave conditions likely in isolated areas from Monday to April 19.

- Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Konkan & Goa, and Rayalaseema are anticipated to have hot and humid weather from Monday to April 19, while Kerala & Mahe are expected to experience similar conditions from Monday to Wednesday.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Weather updates today: Light rain likely in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate rainfall for these states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On