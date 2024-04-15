Weather updates today: Light rain likely in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate rainfall for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "very light rain" accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in the Delhi on Monday, April 15. The weather department also predicted a wet spell in parts of north India and said conditions in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh would be “hot and humid”. On Monday, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

For Monday, the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, in its weather bulletin, said, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).”

The IMD predicted that the cloudy sky will persist throughout the week in Delhi. On April 19 and 20, very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are predicted. Additionally, the partly cloudy sky is expected to continue until April 21.

Rain updates across India

- The weather department forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on Monday across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

- Strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) are also expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

- With the current intense western disturbance shifting away from northwest India towards Northeast India and receiving fresh moisture from the Bay of Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya are likely to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning from Tuesday will April 20.

- Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heatwave predictions

- On Sunday, maximum temperatures ranged from 40-42°C in several areas of Telangana and Rayalaseema and isolated spots across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha.

- IMD said that these temperatures were 2-4°C below average in many parts of northwest and central India while remaining normal across the rest of the country's plains.

- Coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam are expected to experience “hot and humid weather over the next five days.” Heat Wave conditions are possible in isolated pockets of these areas from Monday to April 19

- Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to have hot and humid weather from Tuesday to April 19, with Heat Wave conditions likely in isolated areas from Monday to April 19.

- Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Konkan & Goa, and Rayalaseema are anticipated to have hot and humid weather from Monday to April 19, while Kerala & Mahe are expected to experience similar conditions from Monday to Wednesday.