Rains lash J&K, Srinagar-Leh road shut after snowfall

Incessant rain was recorded in the plains of J&K for the second day and light snowfall was seen in some mountainous areas on Sunday, leading to the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway. Traffic also remained suspended on the Mughal Road for the second consecutive day. A man wears a raincoat to protect himself from the rain as he transports grass in his boat in Srinagar on Sunday. (AP)

“The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road was closed and Mughal road in south Kashmir was closed on Saturday due to fresh rain and snowfall,” an official of traffic police said.

Mughal road connects south Kashmir to the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division.

He said that the 270-km Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which connects Kashmir Valley with the outside world, was open. “There were some minor issues but the traffic is plying so far,” the official said at 5 pm.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that incessant light to moderate rains have drenched J&K since Saturday. There was light snowfall in the mountains, including Gurez in Kupwara and Gandebal’s Sonmarg-Leh axis in central Kashmir.

The J&K disaster management authority issued an avalanche warning for Kupwara and Ganderbal districts.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” it said in an advisory.

MeT has predicted that the rainfall will continue on Monday as well. MeT Srinagar centre’s director Mukhtar Ahmad said in an update said that Monday will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow over higher reaches at most places with possibility of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

“On April 16 and 17, there will be light rain or snow at isolated places while April 18 and 19 will witness similar weather at many places with thunder and lightning,” he said.

The period of April 20-24 will be generally dry, though occasional afternoon thundershower activity can’t be ruled out.

The MeT advised farmers to suspend farm operations till 16th April.