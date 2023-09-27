Afternoon briefing: Kharge's attack over Manipur violence, relief for Union MoS in defamation case; all the latest news

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for the prolonged tensions and violence in Manipur, which he described as a "battlefield." Kharge pointed out that Manipur's people have endured 147 days of suffering without a visit from PM Modi. He expressed shock at the disturbing images of students being targeted in the violence, suggesting that violence against women and children was being used as a weapon in the strife. Kharge blamed the saffron party for the violence and called Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh "incompetent," urging PM Modi to remove him as a first step in controlling further turmoil. The tensions in Manipur escalated following the disappearance and subsequent killing of two students from the Meitei community.

The Supreme Court has stayed criminal defamation proceedings against Union minister of State L Murugan, initiated by the DMK-affiliated Murasoli Trust over comments he made regarding land under the trust's possession in Chennai. The court also issued a notice to the Murasoli Trust and scheduled the matter for review in six weeks. Murugan's lawyer argued that the defamation proceedings were illegitimate and politically motivated. The Union Minister contended that he had the right to express his honest opinion under Article 19 (freedom of speech) and that his comments were made in a press meeting. The defamation case was originally filed by former MP and DMK leader RS Bharathi in 2021 in response to Murugan's reported derogatory statements about the trust.

The Latest News

Kerala government withdraws Nipah-related restrictions in Kozhikode Dig deeper

NIA raids in multiple states in Khalistani-gangsters nexus probe Dig deeper

India News

Foreign investors were threatened ‘don't go to…': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat celebration Dig deeper

Shashi Tharoor says Vivek Agnihotri's vaccine charge is ‘cheap bid for publicity’ Dig deeper

India-Russia friendship steady; Moscow will turn more to Asia: S Jaishankar Dig deeper

Global Matters

Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Pava LaPere murdered, cops warn suspect on the run will, ‘kill and he will rape’ Dig deeper

Powerball winner buys a $47m LA mansion, here's why it's a ‘terrible’ buy Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra made history by securing gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. This victory marked India's first individual gold at the Games and their fifth top finish overall, with previous gold medals in various team events. In the same event, Ashi Chouksey won bronze, contributing to India's total medal tally of 18 at Hangzhou. Sift shattered the world, Asian, and Games records with a remarkable score of 469.6 after 15 shots in kneeling, prone, and standing positions, surpassing the previous world record by 2.6 points held by Seonaid McIntosh. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared a video on Instagram showcasing his 'farm to table' meal, featuring rotis, karele ki sabzi, dal, curry, and salad. While discussing his meal, a social media user noticed a fly in one of the dishes and pointed it out. Jackie responded briefly. He emphasized the importance of staying grounded and healthy while promoting natural nutrition. He also offered to share the recipe and used hashtags like National Cooking Day, balanced meal, eat clean and green, and clean. The video provides a glimpse into Jackie's commitment to a wholesome and natural diet. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It is crucial to monitor nutritional deficiencies in line with varying calorie needs throughout different life stages, influenced by factors like physical activity, age, height, weight, health conditions, pregnancy, and lactation. Micronutrient deficiencies, such as Vitamin A, B, C, D, Calcium, Folate, Iodine, and Iron, are quite common. Sweedal Trinidade, Head of Dietary Services at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC in Mahim, discussed these deficiencies and strategies to address them in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Understanding and addressing these micronutrient gaps is vital for maintaining overall health and well-being at different phases of life. Dig deeper

