Jackie Shroff responds after Instagram user finds a fly in actor's ‘healthy’ dal. Watch

Actor Jackie Shroff recently shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse of his ‘farm to table’ meal. However, a social media user pointed out that there was a fly in one of the dishes. The actor responded to the person with a brief comment. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff says he's seen Tiger Shroff get upset when his films fail) Jackie Shroff shared a video of his meal.

Jackie shares video of his meal

In the clip, Jackie sat outdoors with a small table laid out with different dishes. His meal included rotis (chappati), karele ki sabzi (bitter gourd curry), dal (pulses), curry and salad, among other dishes. After giving a closeup view of his meal and talking about it, he pointed the camera towards the greenery around.

Jackie talks about 'healthy' food

Jackie captioned the post, "From farm to table, today we cooked nature’s fuel (leaf fluttering in wind emoji). Staying grounded and healthy is the only way to go. Recipe chahiye to batana, Bhidu (Let me know if you need the recipe, brother)!" He also added the hashtags--National Cooking Day, balanced meal, natural nutrition, eat clean and green and clean.

Jackie responds to an Insta user

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Daal mein makkhi giri hui hai (A fly has fallen in the lentils). Am I the only one who saw it?" Jackie replied, "Bhidu jungle mein baitha hoon (I am sitting in the jungle)..." Suniel Shetty commented, "Dadaaaaaaaaaaaaa (Brother) (red heart emoji)." Jackie responded with a red heart emoji.

Jackie's recent Instagram post

Jackie often shares posts on Instagram giving his fans a peek inside his life. Earlier this month, Jackie attended legendary singer Asha Bhosle's birthday event, Asha 90 Live Concert, in Dubai. He captioned the post, “Blessed to have witnessed the magical @asha.bhosle at a concert in Dubai on her 90th birthday.” Asha turned 90 on September 8.

Jackie's last film

Jackie was last seen portraying a negative character in Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik round out the cast. The film also features special cameos from Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.

