NIA raids in multiple states in Khalistani-gangsters nexus probe

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Sep 27, 2023 09:31 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday launched raids at around three dozen locations in several states including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its larger conspiracy probe against the nexus of gangsters, smugglers and Khalistanis, people familiar with the development said.

The federal agency had, last Wednesday, released his photograph among 43 Khalistani-gangsters’ suspects. (Representative file image)

Officials said the raids were being carried out to dismantle the network of pro-Khalistani elements (PKEs) and gangsters, who have been involved in violent activities including targeted killings, attack on government buildings, extortion, smuggling of weapons and drugs from across the border and also organising anti-India activities in countries like Canada, the UK, the US and Australia.

The federal agency had, last Wednesday, released his photograph among 43 Khalistani-gangsters’ suspects who are involved in various illegal activities in India and abroad.

It has also confiscated two properties of US based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh and Amritsar.

As first reported by HT on Sunday, NIA probe into the financial activities of Canada based top Khalistani leaders and gangsters has revealed that money generated in India through extortion and smuggling not only funds their violent acts, both in India and Canada, but it is invested in yachts, movies and even the Canadian Premier League.

Besides, the money generated by the gangsters was invested in the clubs and bars in Thailand as well.

Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week alleged that Indian agents killed Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar (on June 18) in Canada, Indian agencies have ramped up their action against PKEs and gangsters.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
