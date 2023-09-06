Afternoon Briefing: Modi fleshes out G20 approach, Jaishankar on ‘India vs Bharat’ row; all the latest news

In a recent interview ahead of the G20 meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" approach, highlighting its domestic and global significance. "Sabka Saath" signifies uniting the world to address common challenges that affect everyone. "Sabka Vikas" entails promoting human-centric growth in every nation and region. "Sabka Vishwas" involves building trust with all stakeholders by recognizing their aspirations and representing their voices. Lastly, "Sabka Prayas" signifies leveraging each country's unique strengths and skills to contribute to global welfare. This holistic approach reflects India's commitment to inclusive and cooperative international relations, fostering collective progress and development. Dig deeper

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has weighed in on the ongoing 'India-Bharat' debate, asserting that the term 'Bharat' carries significance reflected in the country's Constitution. Recent invitations for a G20 dinner event, issued on behalf of the 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India,' have fueled speculation about potential changes in the country's official nomenclature. While the government has remained tight-lipped about its legislative agenda for an upcoming special session of Parliament, reports suggest that BJP MPs may propose a resolution to prioritize the use of the name "Bharat." This development has sparked both opposition and enthusiastic support, generating debate and anticipation regarding a potential name change. Dig deeper

In a dramatic turn of events during the last group game of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka secured a heart-pounding two-run victory over Afghanistan. Afghanistan's pursuit of a challenging 292-run target took an unexpected twist, as they seemed poised to eliminate Sri Lanka based on net run-rate calculations. However, Afghanistan missed a crucial calculation and could have advanced to the Super 4 by reaching 295 runs in the next three deliveries. Unfortunately, the no.11 batter, Fazalhaq Farooqi, fell victim to an lbw decision on the third ball, leaving Afghanistan stranded at 289 runs in 37.4 overs. This narrow miss allowed Sri Lanka to secure their spot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament in a thrilling fashion. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

As Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited film "Jawan" prepares for release, trade experts and industry insiders are buzzing with predictions for its opening collection. Directed by Atlee and featuring a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra, the film is generating high expectations. Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar has set the bar high, forecasting a global opening of ₹100 crore. Johar anticipates that "Jawan" could surpass the day-one earnings of "Pathan" in the domestic market, reaching an impressive ₹60 crore. He also envisions the film achieving a global box office score of ₹300 crore by the end of its opening weekend, setting the stage for a promising run. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges, aged 33, has tragically passed away from a double cardiac arrest, leaving her fans and family in shock. The initial cardiac arrest placed Borges in a coma, followed by a second cardiac arrest that ultimately led to her untimely death. Cardiac arrest is a condition in which the heart abruptly stops pumping, causing a halt in blood flow to critical organs, including the brain. Certain factors, such as a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and habits like smoking and drinking, increase the risk of cardiac arrest. Dr. Kunal Sinkar, a Consultant Cardiologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, explains that cardiac arrests often result from specific arrhythmias, which disrupt the heart's rhythm and its ability to circulate blood. Dig deeper

