Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in a series of bilateral meetings during the G20 Summit, including discussions with the Prime Ministers of Mauritius and Bangladesh, a meeting and dinner with US President Joe Biden, and a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi will also meet Comoros President Azali Assoumani as chairperson of the African Union, a development initiated by India to address economic growth and development in the pandemic-affected Global South. The summit will address geopolitical issues like Ukraine and Climate Change alongside its primary focus on economic growth. Sustainable development goals and millet promotion for global food security are also on the agenda, with Modi emphasizing support for Africa's recovery and stability. Dig deeper PM Narendra Modi(PTI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised an issue on Tuesday when an invitation from Rashtrapati Bhawan for a G20 dinner referred to the President as the "President of Bharat" instead of the customary "President of India." Ramesh cited the Constitution's Article 1, which declares that "Bharat, that is India, shall be a Union of States," and asserted that this "Union of States" is now under threat. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distorting history and dividing India, emphasizing the need to bring harmony, amity, reconciliation, and trust to the nation. Ramesh's remarks come as the opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), launches a campaign focused on uniting India. This issue follows recent suggestions by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat to use "Bharat" instead of "India," sparking a debate on the country's name. Bhartiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Harnath Singh Yadav defended "Bharat" as more meaningful while criticizing "India" as a colonial term. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie release sets record with 7 lakh tickets sold on opening day Dig deeper

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad leads to severe waterlogging, traffic chaos, and school closures Dig deeper

India News

Centre calls on the Supreme Court to instruct all 13 Himalayan states and Union territories to promptly assess the carrying capacity of mountainous regions Dig deeper

The intensifying dispute over Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma' comments draws comparisons with Adolf Hitler by the BJP Dig deeper

Aditya L1 successfully completes its second orbital adjustment, now orbiting Earth in an elliptical path of 282 km * 40,225 km Dig deeper

Global Matters

Massachusetts teen dies after 'One Chip Challenge'; here is the explainer of the viral trend that 'led' to tragedy Dig deeper

Forensic psychiatrist uncovers possible motive behind killer nurse Lucy Letby's heinous crimes Dig deeper

Viral video captures Prince Harry overtaking Brooklyn Beckham at BMO Stadium amid Beckham feud rumours Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Asia Cup serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming World Cup for all participating teams, allowing them to assess players and finalize their squads. India, despite weather disruptions in their two Asia Cup matches, had already determined their World Cup 15 before the tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in their preparations, emphasizing the need to move forward without complacency. In their first game against Pakistan, India faced early challenges but staged a remarkable recovery thanks to Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's partnership. The Pakistan chase was thwarted by rain. In the match against Nepal, India bowled first, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj taking wickets. India successfully chased the revised target of 147, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill leading the way. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gigi Hadid, while speaking to NET-A-PORTER, shared insights into her role as a creative director for her brand, Guest in Residence, and her approach to balancing her career with co-parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, alongside her ex, Zayn Malik. Hadid stressed the importance of intentionality in parenting and work, emphasizing that she maximizes her work hours when Khai is with her father. Gigi humorously described her return to old hobbies like ceramics and crocheting while bonding with Khai. Khai even serves as a "fit model" for Guest in Residence's children's collection. Despite their split, Gigi and Zayn remain dedicated co-parents, prioritizing Khai's well-being. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Anxiety is a persistent state of worry and stress that can manifest in various ways. Common symptoms include sweating, nervousness, and drowsiness. Anxiety can stem from diverse sources, such as morning anxiety upon waking, health concerns, or relationship worries. People with anxiety may engage in behaviours that may seem rude to outsiders but are coping mechanisms. They might cancel plans last minute to avoid triggers, talk excessively or withdraw into silence due to fear of judgment, avoid eye contact due to discomfort, become easily irritated, and ask for repetitions due to difficulty concentrating. Understanding these behaviours is crucial to support individuals dealing with anxiety and stress. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.