Delhi LG launches new Summit-themed waste-to-art park

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday formally opened the city’s fourth waste-to-art themed park based on the upcoming G20 Summit, in Chanakyapuri. LG VK Saxena and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi at the waste-to-art park at Kautilya Marg. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor VK inaugurated the commemorative park, which features replicas of national birds and animals of participating countries in the form of sculptures and art installations made from scrap metal.

“There are efforts to make Delhi shine in every corner and now a beautiful G20 park has opened. The national birds and animals of G20 participating nations have been featured here aesthetically. Delhi was a neglected city and we are trying to make it beautiful,” the LG said.

Union minister of state for foreign affairs and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who also attended the event, praised the artists involved in the project. “Artists from the Lalit Kala academy from the ministry of culture have crafted these art installation. This also send a message about resource management from waste,” she said.

The park, which features 22 sculptures made from scrap metal, will be opened for visitors on the eve of the G20 Summit, an NDMC official said. The idea of establishment of the themed park was conceptualised in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Lekhi said the credit for the project is being taken by those who do not work at all, hinting at the ongoing controversy over G20 beautification projects between LG Saxena and AAP led Delhi government.

Lekhi also said it was the Centre that allocated ₹700 crore for the construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the Capital, and these “were used by PWD and MCD for the makeover”. “...it’s evident that unless paid by the Centre, Delhi govt won’t work,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The AAP government denied receiving funds from the Centre, and called the allegations “petty”.

Meanwhile, at another event, LG Saxena and Union minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled a life-sized sculpture of Lord Ganesha sculpture at the tri-junction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH48.