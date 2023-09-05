‘I work when my daughter is with her dad’: Gigi Hadid on working and co-parenting baby girl with ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is managing her schedule while co-parenting her daughter Khai. She spoke to NET-A-PORTER about her role as creative director for her brand, Guest in Residence, and discussed balancing her career with parenting her 3-year-old daughter along with her ex-Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid talks about balancing work and Co-Parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik: 'Have to Be Intentional' (Zayn Malik / Gigi Hadid Instagram)(Zayn Malik / Gigi Hadid Instagram)

Hadid emphasized the need for intentionality in parenting and work. She stated that she works when Khai is with her father, making the most of that time to fulfill professional commitments. She acknowledged it and ensured that she balanced multiple tasks to make it work.

Gigi said, "I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have."

She added, "I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it,"

In addition, Gigi shared her experience revisiting old hobbies while bonding with Khai, from ceramics to crocheting. She humorously mentioned crocheting a unicorn for Khai during a long flight, describing it as a "blob with a horn and eyes."

Khai has even played a role in Hadid's work as a "fit model" for Guest in Residence's upcoming children's collection. Hadid revealed that Khai and her best friend serve as fit models and occasionally take breaks for fun activities like visiting the donut store.

“Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?'" Hadid says.

Despite her split from Zayn in October 2021 and the alleged quarrel that went down with Gigi's mother, Yolanda, the couple is dedicated to co-parenting Khai. They have seamlessly transitioned into their roles as parents and have maintain a strong commitment to raising their daughter together.

Zayn previously expressed how Khai brought joy and color back into his life and emphasized the importance of being a positive role model for her. He said during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July, "I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything is kind of vague and grey and boring, and she's brought that color back for me."