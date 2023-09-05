Prince Harry awkwardly speeds past David Beckham’s son Brooklyn at Lionel Messi game amid feud rumours: Watch

A viral video shows Prince Harry speeding pastDavid Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles late last week. This comes amid rumours of a feud between the Beckhams, and Harry and Meghan Markle. A Twitter video shows Harry glancing over at Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, but walking away quickly with his bodyguards (@footbal_maniacc screenshot/Twitter)

Harry was on his way to his $9,000-a-night VIP suite to view the Los Angeles Football Club play against Inter Miami, which David co-owns, when the incident took place. A Twitter video shows Harry glancing over at Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, but walking away quickly with his bodyguards. It is unclear if both parties saw each other and deliberately chose not to interact.

It was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria Beckham, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan.

Meghan Markle accused of ‘using people’

Meghan was later accused of secretly convincing Harry that Victoria had been speaking to the press. This allegedly resulted in a row between David and Harry over the phone.

A former friend of Meghan Markle claimed that the Duchess of Sussex may have “manipulated” Prince Harry into believing the allegations she made against the Beckhams, leading to a feud. “At this rate, they’ll have no friends at all!” British TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said in an interview with The Mirror.

A Royal Family butler also slammed Meghan for "using people" after the news of the feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams surfaced. “She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them,” Paul told GB News. “The Beckham’s don’t need Harry and Meghan, they’re A-listers in their own field, they don’t need them. But isn’t it sad that the Beckham’s were at the wedding, as were the Obamas, as were the Clooneys. Where are they all now? They’re beginning to see who the real Harry and Meghan are, and they don’t want to be in the same sphere.”