Afternoon briefing: Nipah in Kerala deemed less infectious, Udhayanidhi's take on Rahman's concert chaos; latest news

The Kerala government said in the assembly on Wednesday that the brain-damaging Nipah virus, which has killed two people out of four infected, was a strain of the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the variant has a high mortality rate but was less infectious. George confirmed that the recent “unnatural deaths” in state's Kozhikode district were a result of the virus. As reported by Reuters, one of the people affected with the virus died this month, while the other death occurred on August 30. This is the fourth Nipah outbreak in Kerala since 2018. Out of 23 infected people, 21 died when Kerala first reported the Nipah outbreak in 2018. In 2019 and 2021, Nipah claimed two more lives. There are no treatments or vaccines against the virus. The virus is transmitted to humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs or other people. It was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak of illness affecting pig farmers and others in close contact with pigs in Malaysia and Singapore. Dig Deeper

Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode.(AP)

As musical AR Rahman is drawing flak for the chaos that his recent Chennai concert turned into, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as quoted by news agency ANI, said there are some people who look for reasons to criticise AR Rahman, but the government will find out the real reason behind the overcrowding at the concert. Udhayanidhi is at the centre of a raging controversy for his comparison of Sanatan with dengue, malaria.

The Latest News

Instead of Swiggy, Zomato, let children taste food made by their mother: Kerala high court.

What is the new Parliament dress code? Who will wear them? Controversy explained.

Final report on reforms in Arbitration and Conciliation Act awaited: Centre tells SC.

India News

Chinese G20 diplomat refused bag check in Delhi's 5-star hotel: Report.

Remains of ancient temple discovered at Ram Janmabhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya, says trust official.

Kota student from Jharkhand dies by suicide, was preparing for NEET.

Global Matters

More than 5,300 feared dead, thousands more missing as eastern Libya devastated by floods.

Japanese man who transformed into a 'dog' says he wants to find love, become a movie star.

Susanna Gibson Livestreamed Sex Acts: Who the Virginia Democratic hopeful is and what we know so far.

One Good Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' policy, while speaking at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's port town of Vladivostok, and said that Modi was "doing just the right thing" by encouraging Indians to use products made in India and promoting the programme. Speaking on a query made on Russian-manufatured cars, Putin said that domestically manufactured automobiles should be used and countries like India have already set examples through their policies under Modi's leadership. Addressing the forum, Putin said, "You know, we did not have domestically made cars then [in the 1990s], but we do now. It is true that they look more modest than Mercedes or Audi cars, which we bought in vast amounts in the 1990s, but this is not an issue. I think that we should learn from many of our partners like India. They are mostly focusing on production and use of the cars and vessels produced in India. And in this regard, Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing by encouraging people to use the brand Made In India. We have those vehicles available as well, and we should make use of it."

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues its dream run in theatres worldwide. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide on its sixth day. The Atlee-helmed action film also sold more than 10 lakh tickets on day 6 in India alone, he added. Jawan was released on September 7. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jawan zooms past ₹600 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Sold a good 1033984 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 6th day." Sharing the breakup of day 6, he further tweeted, "Hindi shows - 11660, gross - ₹19.02 crore. Tamil shows - 1049, gross - ₹1.61 crore. Telugu shows - 854, gross - ₹1.09 crore. Total - ₹ 21.72 crore."

Sports Goings

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul promised a different approach the next time they come up against Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage. Throwing an open challenge to the young left-arm spinner, Rahul said the Indian batters would like to "go after" Wellalage and not let him settle into a rhythm the like he did in the Super 4 game on Tuesday in Colombo. With a slow and tacky Premadasa surface to his aide, Wellalage produced one of his best performances with the ball to put India's famed batting unit on the mat. The 20-year-old picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill (19), Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (3), Rahul (39), and Hardik Pandya (5) to return with career-best figures of 5/40 in ODIs. "He was spot on He got five wickets He did the job for his team. He looked the most dangerous bowler in Sri Lanka's attack till I was playing. What more can I say? He got five top-order batsmen out. It was a good day for him, he did well with the bat too," Rahul told reporters after the match, which India won by 41 runs to advance to the Asia Cup final.

