Japanese man who transformed into a ‘dog’ says he wants to find love, become a movie star

A Japanese man who spent $14,000 to turn himself into a dog, known across the world as ‘the human collie,’ has spoken up days after his transition. “The reason I chose a collie dog breed specifically is primarily because I like raising them,” the human-cum-canine, who answers to Toco, told New York Post in an interview. “Secondly, because if it wasn’t a naturally large size breed, it wouldn’t look unnaturally disproportionate when worn by someone as a costume.” Toco further said that the collie’s long fur helps “camouflage the human form discreetly.” A Japanese man who spent $14,000 to turn himself into a dog, known across the world as ‘the human collie,’ has spoken up days after his transition (I want to be an animal/YouTube)

Toco also expressed his desire to become a movie star. “I think it would be great if I were able to use my skills and get the opportunity to appear as a dog in a movie,” he said.

Toco revealed that he had wanted to live as an animal for a long time, but did not have the courage to turn his dream into reality. “Approximately two and a half years ago … I actually spoke to several companies about wanting to make a realistic dog costume like this,” he said. His furry garment took six months to be made by someone who was willing to take on the project. It was completed in spring of 2022.

Toco wore the garment in public for the first time this summer, and the video of his first walk went massively viral. He is now comfortable going out wearing the costume.

Toco wants to find love

Toco now wants to find love in a female ‘dog.’ “I think it would be great if something like this existed,” he said, speaking of a romance with a woman who, like him, would want to dress up as a dog. “I would like to meet them.”

Toco admitted that it can be physically exhausting to walk on all fours throughout most of the day, but the “excitement” makes it worth it. “Rather than being tough or physically uncomfortable, the feelings of excitement and fun I receive from this experience are stronger,” he said.