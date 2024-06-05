Afternoon briefing: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi; Maldives' Muizzu congratulates PM Modi, and more

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that he is going to attend the National Democratic Alliance or NDA meeting in New Delhi, coincidentally, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his former INDIA ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took the same flight to the national capital. The two Bihar leaders reportedly took a Vistara flight at 10:30am. Dig deeper Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (X)

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP-led NDA's third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha election, even as the ties between the two countries remain strained. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Muizzu said that he is "looking forward to working" with PM Modi to advance the two countries' shared interests.

The Latest News

Why stock market rose minutes after Chandrababu Naidu's statement? Dig deeper

These Lok Sabha candidates won by record margin, BJP's Shankar Lalwani tops. Dig deeper

Global Matters

US to comment only after final results from India elections: State Dept. Dig deeper

Hunter Biden called stepmom Jill Biden ‘vindictive moron’ in explosive 2018 texts. Dig deeper

US passes a GOP bill seeking Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Fewer people know Shivam Dube the cricketer better than Stephen Fleming. During their time at Chennai Super Kings, Fleming has spent a considerable amount of time in ensuring Dube realises his potential. After getting off to a slowish start, Dube turned things around by ending the season with 418 runs and carried that form in IPL 2024, scoring 396 more. In fact, his stunning onslaught for CSK impressed selectors to the extent that Dube was handed a T20 World Cup ticket, his first World Cup berth.

Entertainment Focus

Shekhar Suman is basking in the praise for his turn in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show also stars his son, actor Adhyayan Suman, in a supporting role. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar recalled the initial days of Katrina Kaif in the industry and shared that Adhyayan can also take inspiration from her journey.

Trending

Govind Parashar, president of Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, expressed his resentment over the unfavourable results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by breaking a television and then setting it on fire. Parashar, a right-wing activist known for seeking media attention through such activities, voiced his dissatisfaction with the Lok Sabha election results announced on June 4. He suggested that BJP leaders respect their party workers and give them priority.

