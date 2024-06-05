Chandrababu Naidu says to ‘attend NDA meet’ as Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav take same flight to Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet his allies on Wednesday, June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, to discuss forming the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats on its own in the general elections, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, according to the Election Commission of India. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar aboard a flight with RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav en route to Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

While Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that he is going to attend the National Democratic Alliance or NDA meeting in New Delhi, coincidentally, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his former INDIA ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took the same flight to the national capital. The two Bihar leaders reportedly took a Vistara flight at 10:30am. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

“You always want news. I am experienced and I have seen several political changes in this country. We are in the NDA, I am going to the NDA meeting,” Chandrababu Naidu told reporters amid speculation over his next move.

The NDA led by the BJP won 293 seats, more than 20 ahead of the 272 needed to form a government, but PM Narendra Modi would now have to depend on disparate regional parties whose political loyalties have wavered over the years.

The Union cabinet's meeting is scheduled for around 3:30pm, while the INDIA bloc's meeting will be held in the national capital at 6pm.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United has won 12 out of 40 seats in Bihar, while the BJP won 12 seats. The RJD bagged four seats, while its partner Congress secured three seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish Kumar had during the weekend visited Delhi and met top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other NDA partners in Bihar – Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) – have won five and one seat each, respectively.

Tejashwi Yadav, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters, "The RJD has increased its number of seats in Parliament and garnered over one crore votes. Our performance has been very good. We had contested the elections on real issues. The INDIA bloc got the blessings of Lord Ram. One thing is very clear... the Modi factor is now finished. The BJP is now dependent on its allies for majority."

“We will obviously try,” Tejashwi Yadav said, while responding to a query on whether the INDIA bloc will try to form the government.

