Shekhar Suman recalls how Katrina Kaif ‘couldn’t say a line' in initial days of career; wants Adhyayan to learn from her

Shekhar Suman is basking in the praise for his turn in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show also stars his son, actor Adhyayan Suman, in a supporting role. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar recalled the initial days of Katrina Kaif in the industry and shared that Adhyayan can also take inspiration from her journey. (Also read: Shekhar Suman feels sex workers keep society safe: 'Contribution is immense') Shekhar Suman recalled the journey of actor Katrina Kaif.

What Shekhar said

In the interview, where Shekhar Suman was accompanied by his son Adhyayan, both of them talked about their roles in Heeramandi. Adhyayan talked about how he was once written off in the industry and still managed to come forward with a performance in the show. Shekhar said, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in Boom, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in Rajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. Even in Dhoom 3, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.”

More details

He further gave the examples of more actors in the industry who had a rocky beginning, and added, "Even Deepika Padukone grew into a beautiful actress. Ananya Panday used to go through a lot of trolling until Kho Gaye Hum Kahan happened. So you have to take it on your chin with a pinch of salt and a sense of humour.”

Heeramandi was recently renewed for Season 2. Apart from Shekhar, his son Adhyayan Suman also portrays Nawab Zoravar and young Nawab Zulfikar in the series. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Taha Shah Badushah also play pivotal characters in the show. It released on Netflix on May 1.