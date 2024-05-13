Shekhar Suman feels sex workers keep society safe: 'Contribution is immense'

Shekhar Suman's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is receiving widespread praise from cinephiles. The actor essayed the character of a Nawab (a royal title indicating a sovereign ruler, often of a South Asian state, similar to the Western title of a Prince) from the British Raj in the epic show. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Shekhar gave his views on how sex workers have an ‘immense contribution’ in the society. (Also read: Manisha Koirala recalls her intimate scene with Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi was not part of the script) Shekhar Suman has said that sex workers have immense contribution in our society.

Shekhar blames society for the plight of sex workers

Heeramandi depicts the relationship between Nawabs and courtesans. Shekhar stated that courtesans are often misunderstood as just sex workers. He opined, “It is the society which has made them this way. A lot of times on the show, it has been spelt out that no woman becomes a prostitute out of choice. Circumstances often force a woman to become a sex worker. Despite all of this, their contribution to the society is immense… Jaha se hum aate hai, jis tareeka ki bhookh jo mardo mein hai, uska jo channelise waha hota hai uski wajah se samaj bacha rehta hai (The society is safe because men get to channelise their sexual hunger towards sex workers).”

Shekhar Suman calls Heeramandi an ‘institution’

Shekhar further added, “Kids were sent there, nawabs would learn from them. The contribution of Heeramandi was immense, it was an institution, but we have always viewed courtesans with a different connotation. There is nothing wrong with being a courtesan. In Heeramandi, their contribution to freedom movement was also shown, which was significant. They died unsung, unknown.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is set in the time period of 1920-40s when Indian independence revolution was on the rise. Apart from Shekhar, his son Adhyayan Suman also portrays Nawab Zoravar and young Nawab Zulfikar in the series. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Farida Jalal play crucial roles in the epic show.

Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.