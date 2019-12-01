e-paper
Katrina Kaif: ‘If most of our female films are small ideas, how can the opening be compared to the Dhoom 3’s of the world’

Katrina Kaif says the gender pay gap in Bollywood doesn’t anger her but gives her the motivation for working towards a scenario where female-led films get the same budget as a male-led film.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:21 IST

Press Trust of India
Katrina Kaif talks about how the gender pay gap in Bollywood doesn’t anger her.
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has said comparing box office collections of female-led films with those headlined by male superstars is unjustified as the projects don’t get the same financial backing. Katrina was speaking at We The Women.

“My argument to that is, which I discuss with a lot of producers I’m close to and have worked with, give the female dominated films, with may be one or two female leads, the same budget and mounting that you are giving to the male stars or the combination of a male and a female star. Give that to a female film and see what happens then,” Katrina said.

The actor believes a project with female leads, a great story and an able director, if given the same budget and scale, “has the potential to do those numbers.” “We just need to see that confidence come from the producers to take that risk and put that investment into the film. Tiger Zinda Hai, War are big action films with huge budgets. If we mount a film, it could be a different film, a comedy, a fun summer blockbuster, if we give that film the same mounting, the audience will feel that this is an event film. If most of our female protagonists films are small ideas and small in content and smaller in nature, how can the opening be compared to the Dhoom 3’s of the world?” .

When asked if the disparity makes her angry, the Zero actor said, “It doesn’t make me angry, it makes me super passionate because it is my ambition to try and make this happen... I want to see a film with -- not supported by men-- the same budget that you give to the big action franchises.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

