Rashtriya Hindu Parishad chief smashes TV, sets it on fire after BJP fails to cross 400 mark in Lok Sabha election

Govind Parashar, president of Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, expressed his resentment over the unfavourable results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by breaking a television and then setting it on fire. Parashar, a right-wing activist known for seeking media attention through such activities, voiced his dissatisfaction with the Lok Sabha election results announced on June 4. He suggested that BJP leaders respect their party workers and give them priority.