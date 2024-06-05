 Rashtriya Hindu Parishad chief smashes TV, sets it on fire after BJP fails to cross 400 mark in Lok Sabha election | Trending - Hindustan Times
Rashtriya Hindu Parishad chief smashes TV, sets it on fire after BJP fails to cross 400 mark in Lok Sabha election

ByHemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Arfa Javaid
Jun 05, 2024 12:02 PM IST

After BJP fell short of its “Abki Baar 400 Paar” claim, Rashtriya Hindu Parishad chief Govind Parashar smashed the TV inside the office and set it on fire.

Govind Parashar, president of Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, expressed his resentment over the unfavourable results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by breaking a television and then setting it on fire. Parashar, a right-wing activist known for seeking media attention through such activities, voiced his dissatisfaction with the Lok Sabha election results announced on June 4. He suggested that BJP leaders respect their party workers and give them priority.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Govind Parashar is setting TV on fire after smashing it. (HT Photo)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Govind Parashar is setting TV on fire after smashing it. (HT Photo)

In a statement, Parashar said, “The country has once again fallen into the hands of those who used to say ‘Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah inshallah’.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party should also respect its workers and give them priority within the party,” he added.

Videos of Parashar smashing the TV and later setting it on fire are all over the Internet.

One of the videos opens to show him taking out the TV off the wall and smashing it on the ground repeatedly as two people try to stop him.

As the video goes on, one of his children can be heard saying that he broke the TV.

He further destroys it by kicking it with his legs.

Another shows him putting the TV on the road and setting it on fire.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

Trending
© 2024 HindustanTimes
