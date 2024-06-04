‘Paw Paw Girl’ back in spotlight as BJP struggles to gain majority on own

Do you remember the viral “Paw Paw Girl” who became the fodder for memes and jokes after she appeared in an advertisement praising PM Modi for evacuating stranded Indian nationals from war zones and disaster-hit regions? Well, she is back in the spotlight as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling to gain majority on its own. Viral "Paw Paw Girl" is back in the spotlight after BJP fall short of exit poll predictions and the majority mark on its own.

As of Tuesday evening, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in nearly 300 seats while the INDIA bloc was leading in 229 seats, as per data from the Election Commission of India.

“Some may say Rahul did it. Some of you may say Akhilesh did it. Some may say alliance did it. But deep down in our hearts, we know that she did it for INDIA!” wrote a parody account while sharing a snapshot of the girl from the advertisement.

About the viral ad

The advertisement was shared on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel in March this year with the caption, “Safety & security of all Indians assured as they are ‘Modi ka Parivar’.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all Indians across the globe are safe and secure as they are 'Modi ka Parivar'. Track record of bringing all Indians back safely from war zones and disaster-hit regions a testimony to this,” the description of the ad read.

The ad opens to show people waiting for their loved ones to return from war zones and disaster hit regions. The video then transitions to a couple who are waiting for their daughter to return from a war-hit region. As the video goes on, the couple finally meets their daughter who says, “Maine kaha tha na, kaisi bhi situation ho, Modi ji humein ghar le aayenge. War rukwa di papa aur phir humari bus nikaali papa. [I had told you, whatever the situation, Modi ji will bring us home. (He) stopped the war, papa, and then rescued our bus].”