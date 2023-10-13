Afternoon briefing: PM Modi opens P20 Summit, Israel indicates Gaza ground offensive and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi, hosted by India's G20 Presidency. Modi described the summit as a "mahakumbh" of parliamentary practices from around the world and emphasized the importance of parliaments as spaces for debate and deliberation. He acknowledged India's role as the world's largest democracy and highlighted the need for global peace and cooperation, especially in times of conflict. While conflicts and confrontations grip the world, Modi stressed that a divided world cannot provide solutions, calling for unity, development, and the welfare of all.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the Parliamentary Forum on 'LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment' ahead of the P20 Summit, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. (X/Om Birla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The P20 Summit, themed "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future," was attended by parliamentary speakers from G20 and invitee countries, focusing on subjects such as digital platforms, women-led development, SDG acceleration, and sustainable energy transition. Notably, the representative of Canada was absent from the event.

More news on P20 Summit

'Conflicts don't benefit anyone': PM Modi amid Israel-Hamas war. Top quotes

Traffic in Delhi expected to remain disrupted until weekend

The Israeli military has issued an urgent relocation request to the United Nations, urging the 1.01 million Palestinians in Gaza to move to the southern part of the enclave within the next 24 hours. This request has raised concerns among Palestinians that it may be a prelude to an impending Israeli ground offensive in the region. The Israeli military's warning applies to all UN staff and individuals taking shelter in UN facilities, including schools, health centres, and clinics. This move comes after Israel amassed tanks near the Gaza border and conducted airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave following a deadly attack by Hamas militants in Israel. The United Nations has expressed deep concerns about the humanitarian consequences of such a mass movement, appealing for the order to be rescinded to prevent further tragedy. Israel claims that its objective is to protect civilians, minimize collateral damage, and continue targeting military assets belonging to Hamas. Hamas officials have dismissed the warning as an attempt to spread misinformation and disrupt internal cohesion. The recent rampage by Hamas militants in Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,300 people and marked the deadliest attack on civilians in the nation's history. In response, Israel imposed a siege on Gaza, leading to extensive bombings and substantial destruction. Gaza authorities have reported over 1,500 Palestinian casualties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More news related to the Israel-Hamas War

Follow Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war

In 'full control' of attacked areas: Israel army on southern territory near Gaza

The Latest News

Following Supreme Court directive, West Bengal governor invites CM Mamata Banerjee for discussion on vice-chancellors' appointment Dig deeper

SC seeks AIIMS report to assess foetal health in 26-week pregnancy termination plea following Centre's inability to dissuade married woman Dig deeper

AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves Delhi HC challenging his ED remand in Delhi Excise Policy case Dig deeper

India News

BJP leader Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over the alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), 'decision-making process had sidelined the state leaders' Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian government rejects the Global Hunger Index 2023 and calls it an erroneous measure of hunger Dig deeper

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC challenging order denying him anticipatory bail in the FiberNet scam case Dig deeper

Global Matters

US jury convicts white police officer in 2019 death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest Dig deeper

Israeli military asks Palestinians in Gaza to relocate within the next 24 hours in what is said could be a precursor to a ground offensive Dig deeper

Israel condemns ex-US Prez Donald Trump's remarks praising Iran-backed Hezbollah and criticising Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood celebrities graced the launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip in Mumbai, adding a touch of glamour to the event. The star-studded guest list included icons like Zeenat Aman, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharvari Wagh, Alaya F, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Among them, Malaika Arora made a bold statement in a coordinated black pantsuit, exuding boss baby vibes with striking accessories. Zeenat Aman exuded elegance in a black wraparound midi dress, while Janhvi Kapoor stole the show in a black midi dress with pearl embellishments. Rakul Preet Singh, Sharvari Wagh, Alaya F, and Siddhant Chaturvedi also flaunted their unique styles, making the event a dazzling affair for fashion enthusiasts and Bollywood admirers. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner Bros has unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming film "Wonka," a prequel to Roald Dahl's beloved "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of Willy Wonka, with Hugh Grant playing an Oompa-Loompa named Lofty. The trailer delves into young Willy Wonka's origin story, showcasing his early encounters with Oompa-Loompas, his inventive creations, and the first taste tests of his famous chocolate. The film also features a star-studded cast including Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Natasha Rothwell. "Wonka" is set for release on December 15. Many have reacted positively to the trailer, particularly Hugh Grant's portrayal of an Oompa-Loompa, describing it as heartwarming and whimsical. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the ongoing rivalry in cricket between India and Pakistan, it's essential to remember that camaraderie among players is not an unusual occurrence. The bond between legendary tennis players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, despite their fierce on-court battles, exemplifies this. Similarly, cricketers from both nations have a history of getting along famously, irrespective of political tensions. Shared culture, language, and experiences have united them, fostering a spirit of friendship. These relationships, although not without their share of on-field clashes, highlight the ability to separate personal camaraderie from professional competition, setting an example for others. Despite the fierce competition, respect and friendship among players endure. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}