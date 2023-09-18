Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha; Opposition's ‘astrologer’ jab over Parl session; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha, expressed that the most significant achievement in India's parliamentary history is the increasing confidence of citizens in their legislative body. He shared his emotional experience upon entering the current Parliament building for the first time, remarking on the unexpected love and support he has received from the people. PM Modi also emphasized the success of the G20 Summit, attributing it to the collective efforts of India's 140 crore citizens rather than any individual or political party. Reflecting on India's 75-year parliamentary journey, he invoked Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic "tryst with destiny" speech, highlighting its enduring inspiration for the nation. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha(PTI)

Leaders of the opposition in India have raised questions about the government's decision to convene a parliamentary session at an unconventional time. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has criticized the characterization of the session as "special," arguing that the government is presenting "normal bills that could have waited until the winter session." Jha expressed skepticism about the government's intentions, suggesting that it might be influenced by astrological advice. He emphasized that there appears to be a clear agenda despite claims to the contrary. Opposition leaders are seeking further clarification on the government's objectives for this session, which they believe lacks a genuinely special nature.

India's Asia Cup 2023 triumph: Five encouraging takeaways as they gear up for the World Cup

Prime Minister Modi reminisces about speeches by Nehru and Vajpayee, highlighting the enduring impact of the "tryst with destiny" on India's future

Turkey's President invites Elon Musk to establish a Tesla factory in the country, to which Musk responds...

Mouni Roy's 10 enchanting looks

Sunil Gavaskar criticized those who speculated that Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team deliberately wanted to lose their Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup to prevent Pakistan from reaching the final. The match between India and Sri Lanka was closely contested, with Sri Lanka posing a threat before India ultimately won by 41 runs. Despite India facing challenges, including being bowled out for 213 and facing a strong partnership from Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage, some individuals, particularly across the border, prematurely suggested a 'conspiracy' to eliminate Pakistan from the competition. India celebrated their 8th Asia Cup win, emphasizing the team's commitment to fair play and competitiveness.

Peppermint, a versatile herb resulting from a natural cross between water mint and spearmint, boasts an array of medicinal and culinary applications. This wonder herb, with its roots tracing back to ancient civilizations like Greece, Rome, and Egypt, has long been revered for its digestive and health benefits. Peppermint oil, derived from this herb, is a powerhouse with its cooling, sharp, minty, and pungent qualities, offering remarkable healing effects for the body, senses, and mind. It ranks as the fifth-most produced essential oil globally and is celebrated in Ayurveda for its ability to balance the three doshas. Peppermint's properties range from providing instant energy to alleviating headaches and joint pain. In modern times, it continues to be a valuable asset for wellness, culinary, and medicinal purposes.

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Ambassador of Japan to India, along with his wife Eiko Suzuki, recently had an immersive experience in Delhi by visiting the vibrant Sarojini Nagar market. They were joined by the renowned Japanese YouTuber, Mayo Japan, who is known for her Hindi-speaking skills. The trio indulged in a culinary adventure, savoring various street foods and immersing themselves in the local market culture. Ambassador Suzuki shared their delightful experience on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a "wonderful, desi experience" and playfully requested some aloo tikki from Mayo Japan. This unique cultural exchange highlights the bond between Japan and India while showcasing the ambassador's enthusiasm for embracing Indian traditions.

That's all we have at this hour. See you in our evening briefing.

