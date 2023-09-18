Modi hails power of democracy, says it allowed him to become parliamentarian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the power of democracy and said it made it possible for a person such as him belonging to a poor family to become a parliamentarian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“When I first entered the Parliament as a member [in 2014], I bowed down at the door of the temple of democracy. [There was] a sense of reverence...it was an emotional moment for me. I could not believe it but this is the power of democracy that a man whose poor family used to earn a livelihood at a railway station reached the Parliament. I could never imagine that the country would shower me with so much respect, blessings, and love. It was unimaginable,” Modi said as he started a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament’s 75-year journey soon after the House convened on the first day of a five-day special session.

He said critics doubted whether India would be able to survive as a democracy post Independence, but they were proved wrong.

Modi referred to the successful completion of the G20 summit in New Delhi this month and said it was the success of 1.4 billion Indians. “It is a matter of pride for all of us that today India has been able to make its place as a world friend. Today the whole world is searching for its friend in India. Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20. I express my gratitude to you.”

Modi praised members of parliament for their contributions and remembered previous Prime Ministers and Lok Sabha Speakers.

Earlier, speaking outside the Parliament, Modi said the five-day special Parliament session may be small in duration but it is a big occasion. “It is a session of historic developments.” He asked all members of the House to give maximum time to the session. “An atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm prevails in the country; the nation is feeling a new self-confidence,” he said.

Some Opposition leaders have questioned the timing of the session and the listed agenda. The session began in the existing Parliament building on Monday and thereafter will move to the new building on Tuesday.

After a special function in the Central Hall on Tuesday, which will be addressed by Modi, Speaker Om Birla, and leaders of Opposition of both Houses, the lawmakers will move to the new building that was inaugurated in May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON