Afternoon briefing: Sea of devotees at Ram Mandir; Zee shares plummet as Sony cancels merger deal, more news

Devotees flocked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir as it opened to the public after the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. A considerable number gathered outside since Monday night, creating an overcrowded stretch along the 13-km long Ram Path. Devotees from Ayodhya and neighbouring districts started arriving at 5 am, prompting additional security measures. Security forces managed the swelling crowds, utilizing barricades for organized entry. The Ram Mandir, built in the traditional Nagara style, spans 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, with a towering spire at 161 feet, adorned with intricate carvings of deities on white marble walls. Dig deeper Heavy force deployed outside the Ram Temple to mannage the crowd in Ayodhya on Tuesday January 23, 2024. (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. witnessed a sharp 30% decline in its shares following the cancellation of a $10 billion merger with Sony Group's India unit. This drop marked the most significant fall since January 2019, making Zee the worst performer among the S&P BSE 500 Index. Sony officially communicated the termination to Zee, citing unmet closing conditions. Zee, in response, plans to take legal action against Sony Group. Punit Goenka, Zee's MD & CEO, expressed readiness to step down in the merger's interest. The board assures stakeholders of necessary actions, including legal measures, to safeguard interests. Dig deeper

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Latest News

Pro-Babri Masjid slogans raised at Jamia Millia Islamia on Ram Mandir inauguration day Dig deeper

Delhi high court recalls Jan 4 order allowing termination of widow’s pregnancy Dig deeper

India News

Clash breaks out as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra stopped by police from entering Guwahati Dig deeper

Elon Musk advocates for India to get a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council Dig deeper

World News

Israel says its 24 soldiers killed in deadliest single attack since Gaza war began Dig deeper

2 US Navy SEALs die as one falls into Arabian Sea, another jumps in to save him: ‘Exceptional warriors’ Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed revealed their marriage, sparking interest in their previous unions. Shoaib was previously wed to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, while Sana's ex-spouse is Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal. In a 2017 interview, Sana outlined her desired qualities in a partner, emphasizing respect for others and avoiding insecurity. She expressed contentment with having one child, highlighting the importance of her partner's understanding of success and personal space. The couple's nikaah ceremony photos circulated on social media, generating buzz around their union and past relationships. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A growing number of young individuals are experiencing osteoarthritis, traditionally associated with aging, due to sedentary lifestyles and work-from-home arrangements. Dr. Ashish Arbat, Orthopedic Surgeon, notes that osteoarthritis, once prevalent after 50, is now affecting people aged 35-45, attributing it to factors like obesity, prolonged sitting, and a lack of physical activity. Dr. Shardul Soman, Spine Surgeon, highlights a rise in spine issues among the youth, linking it to sedentary habits and lifestyle choices. To prevent osteoarthritis, experts recommend a balanced diet, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight. Increased awareness and lifestyle modifications can alleviate the growing concern of osteoarthritis in the younger population. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Indian cricket faces a challenge in finding a replacement for Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against England. Kohli withdrew due to personal reasons, and the BCCI is set to name a replacement. Cheteshwar Pujara, with recent good form and vast experience, stands out. Rajat Patidar, displaying strength with two centuries in recent India A innings, is a strong contender. Sarfaraz Khan, despite past exclusion, boasts an impressive first-class average of 68. Rinku Singh, excelling in T20Is and proving himself in first-class cricket, is another candidate. Young Sai Sudharsan could also be considered for his promising performance in the recent South Africa tour. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening)