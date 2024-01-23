When Shoaib Akhtar’s wife Sana Javed revealed qualities that attract her in a man: ‘He should not get jealous’

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik and Pakistani actor Sana Javed announced their wedding on Saturday and shared pictures from their nikaah ceremony. Since then, the two have been in news for their nuptials as well as their past marriages. Shoaib was earlier married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, while Sana's ex-husband is Pakistani singer-songwriter, Umair Jaswal. In a 2017 interview with Good Morning Pakistan, the Pakistani actor spoke about what she looks for in a partner. Also read: Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share unseen wedding pic Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their wedding on Saturday. (Instagram @sanajaved.official)

Sana Javed on qualities she wants in her husband

When asked to list the qualities she looks for in her future husband, Sana Javed said, "Usme jo cheeze nahi honi chahiye, woh hain – respect usko karna aana chahiye sabki aur doosra insecure na ho. Sabse zyada important. Uska kam ho, career ho, personal kuch ho, success ho... bas jale na (He should know how to respect everyone, and he should not be insecure, be it in his personal life or professional. He should not get jealous)."

The actor was then asked how many children she would like to have. To which she said, “Bachho ka toh socha bhi nahi hai. Bachha ek hi acha hai (I have not even thought of kids. Having only one child is good for me).”

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding

Sana Javed, who primarily appears in Urdu television, as well as Shoaib surprised fans in both Pakistan and India as they announced their wedding 'a few months' after his separation from Sania Mirza. Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018. Sana had married Umair Jaswal in 2020.

"Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs," Shoaib and Sana wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post as they shared their wedding pictures on Saturday. On Sunday, Sania Mirza's family said in a statement, 'Shoaib and Sania have been divorced for a few months' and that she wishes him well for his future.

