Evening briefing: Tharoor backs Cong leader over Karkare remark; Amit Shah's 'vote bank' attack on Mamata and more

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor supported colleague Vijay Wadettiwar's claim that former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was murdered by a police official, urging an investigation into the serious allegation. Tharoor emphasized the need for inquiry when such claims, previously discussed in the public sphere and a book by ex-IGP SM Mushrif, are raised. He criticized BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam for spreading the unverified belief that terrorist Ajmal Kasab was served biryani in jail, questioning Nikam's impartiality. Tharoor stressed the importance of scrutinizing Nikam's bias and called for investigation into the allegations. Wadettiwar, clarifying his statement, attributed it to Mushrif's book, distancing himself from direct accusations. Hemant Karkare was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, while Kasab, the lone captured terrorist, was executed in 2012. Nikam dismissed Tharoor's remarks as unfounded, asserting his credibility. Dig Deeper Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress and TMC of prioritizing vote bank politics over national security, alleging their silence during terror attacks under UPA rule. Shah claimed Mamata Banerjee skipped the Ram Mandir consecration fearing her "infiltrator" vote bank. He accused TMC of fostering corruption in Durgapur and INDIA bloc of Rs. 12 lakh crore corruption. West Bengal, with 42 MPs, votes in seven phases, with six seats polled in the first two phases. Shah challenged Banerjee's efforts to win Durgapur, alleging a surge in crime under her administration. Cash seizures from ministers' homes were cited as evidence of corruption. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Despite a tough season in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians remain in contention for the playoffs. With just three wins in 11 matches, the team struggles at the bottom of the points table. Captain Hardik Pandya's return failed to boost the team, while former skipper Rohit Sharma lacked consistency. Suryakumar Yadav showed promise with three half-centuries. MI's playoff chances rely on winning their remaining three matches and other teams' results, particularly hoping Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals secure top positions. Jasprit Bumrah shines with 17 wickets, leading the Purple Cap race, offering hope for MI's resurgence in the tournament. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Karan Johar expressed dismay at comedian Kettan Singh's mimicry in a promo of "Madness Machayenge: Duniya Ko Hasayenge," causing uproar. Co-star Paritosh Tripathi defended, emphasizing their respect for Karan. Paritosh clarified their aim is laughter, not offense, and Kettan admires Karan. Karan criticized the act as in "poor taste," prompting Kettan's apology, expressing regret for unintentionally hurting Karan, emphasizing his admiration for him. Kettan awaits reactions post full episode viewing. Paritosh assures caution in future acts to prevent offense, reiterating their intent to entertain without causing harm. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Mental health is vital for overall well-being, and small daily practices can significantly contribute to its improvement. Dr. Saras Prasad advises on actionable steps for mental well-being, including consistent sleep routines, mindful breathing, physical activity, nutrition, social connection, limiting screen time, practicing gratitude, and seeking professional help when needed. Dr. Achal Bhagat emphasizes mindfulness, physical activity, self-care, reflection, social connection, healthy sleep, mindful eating, stress reduction, and seeking professional support. These practices, tailored to individual needs, can lead to lasting positive effects on mental well-being, fostering a healthier and more balanced mindset. Dig Deeper

