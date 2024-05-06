Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Taiwan
Reuters |
May 06, 2024 03:59 PM IST
The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Taiwan, on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article