Monday, May 06, 2024
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Taiwan

Reuters |
May 06, 2024 03:59 PM IST

The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Taiwan, on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.

A cluster of earthquakes has struck Taiwan in the past few months. (AP)
A cluster of earthquakes has struck Taiwan in the past few months. (AP)

