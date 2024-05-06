 Why was Indian student stabbed to death in Australia? Relative says… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Why was Indian student stabbed to death in Australia? Relative says…

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Navjeet Sandhu. He had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago.

An M-Tech from Haryana's Karnal was stabbed to death in Australia during a fight between some Indian students over the issue of rent, a relative said.

Faimily members and relatives mourn the death of Navjeet Sandhu in Karnal on Sunday.(HT Photo)
Faimily members and relatives mourn the death of Navjeet Sandhu in Karnal on Sunday.(HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Navjeet Sandhu. He had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago.

According to Yashvir Sandhu, the victim's uncle, one more student was injured in the incident, which took place on Saturday around 9 pm local time in Melbourne.

The family had levelled allegations against two natives of another village in Karnal, who had a dispute with Sharwan, who was injured in the incident, while Navjeet was just accompanying him.

“Sharwan, a schoolmate of Navjeet, had a dispute over some rent issue with two of his older flatmates. Sharwan started living with Navjeet and asked him to go with him to their house to pick up his belongings. While Sharwan was inside, Navjeet waited outside and heard them shouting. The men came outside and had a scuffle with Navjeet following which he was stabbed,” he added.

Yashvir said the family got the information about the incident early Sunday morning and that they are in a state of shock. "Navjeet was a brilliant student and was to join his family in July for vacations," he said, according to PTI.

His father, a farmer, had sold one-and-half acres of their land to fund his education. "We urge the Government of India to help us to bring the body as soon as possible," Yashvir said.

Officials, however, said that the family is yet to approach the administration for any relief.

A statement issued by Victoria police said that the cops are continuing to investigate his death at Ormond town of Melbourne.

News / India News / Why was Indian student stabbed to death in Australia? Relative says…
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
