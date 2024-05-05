Karnal man stabbed to death, another injured in Australia

: A 22-year-old man from Karnal’s Gagsina village was allegedly stabbed to death by some people over some dispute in Australia’s Melbourne, while his friend was injured in the incident, the family said on Sunday. Faimily members and relatives mourn the death of Navjeet Sandhu in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Navjeet Sandhu, who had gone to the foreign country on a tourist visa in 2022, was the elder son of Jitender Sandhu, a farmer.

The family had levelled allegations against two natives of another village in Karnal, who had a dispute with Sharwan, who was injured in the incident, while Navjeet was just accompanying him.

Yashvir Sandhu, an uncle of the deceased, said that the family was informed about the death at 2 am and by 6 am, the whole village had gathered to console them.

“Sharwan, a schoolmate of Navjeet, had a dispute over some rent issue with two of his older flat mates. Sharwan started living with Navjeet and asked him to go with him to their house to pick up his belongings. While Sharwan was inside, Navjeet waited outside and heard them shouting. The men came outside and had a scuffle with Navjeet following which he was stabbed,” he added.

The uncle further said that Sharwan also received knife injuries and police were informed and both were taken to hospital.

His father appealed to the government to get Navjeet’s body retrieved from Australia.

Officials said that the family is yet to approach the administration for any relief.

A statement issued by Victoria police said that the cops are continuing to investigate his death at Ormond town of Melbourne.

“Emergency services were called to a North Road address regarding reports of a dispute around 1 am. Upon arrival two men were found with injuries and were both taken to hospital. One man, who is yet to be formally identified, died. The other man, aged 30, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s understood two other men fled the scene following the incident. Police are working to locate those two men and believe both parties are known to one another,” the statement reads.