Afternoon briefing: Trudeau on India-Canada ties; police action delayed Ujjain rape case; and all the latest news

Hours before a crucial meeting between S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC, tensions flared between New Delhi and Ottawa regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that he had received assurance from Blinken about addressing the matter. Trudeau expected Blinken to encourage his Indian counterpart to cooperate with the investigation into the June 28 incident. He emphasized the importance of international involvement in the case, stating that it concerned democratic principles and the rule of law. Trudeau affirmed that Canada would handle the situation responsibly and in collaboration with its international partners, including the Indian government. Dig Deeper

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Bloomberg)

More on India-Canada row: Trudeau may have rolled the dice but India will now have a big role in determining how it falls. Dig Deeper

‘Indian’ hackers take down Canada Army website amid soaring diplomatic tensions, report reveales. Dig Deeper

The family of a 15-year-old rape survivor in Ujjain has accused the police of negligence in handling their missing complaint. The minor disappeared from her Satna home and was allegedly raped by an auto driver in Ujjain. Her grandfather states that he attempted to report her missing at the Jaitwara police station six to seven hours before the crime but was turned away and told to return in the morning. Even after filing a first information report, the police made no effort to search for her. The incident occurred while she was on her way to a Science Olympiad, going missing around 10 am and possibly boarding a train to Ujjain from Jaitwara railway station around 11 am. Dig Deeper

More on the case: Raped Madhya Pradesh teen left home in Satna in search of better life. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Normal life disrupted, 44 flights cancelled over Cauvery row bandh in Karnataka. Dig Deeper

One pilgrim dead, several others injured after bus collides with vehicle in Bihar's Kaimur. Dig Deeper

Four Nipah infected patients in Kerala recovered and tested ‘double negative’, says Kerala Health Minister. Dig Deeper

India News

New Delhi verifying purported claims of Afghan embassy closing down in India. Dig Deeper

BJP divides Rajasthan into 7 Zones, hands over responsibilities to leaders ahead of assembly polls. Dig Deeper

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi calls upon people across nation for cleanliness drive. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

At least 6 killed, dozens injured after blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district in southwest Pakistan. Dig Deeper

Seattle cop, who made ‘limited value’ remark on Jaahnavi Kandula's death, taken off patrol duty. Dig Deeper

Brazen criminal incidents rock Philadelphia, as looting continues for second consecutive night. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Rahul Dravid, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, presided over a golden era in the 2000s, marked by historic victories, including Test series wins in the West Indies and England, a landmark Test triumph in South Africa, and a remarkable streak of 17 consecutive successful ODI run-chases. However, his captaincy legacy was tarnished by India's unexpected exit in the 2007 World Cup. Now, as India's head coach, Dravid seeks redemption. Despite mixed results during his nearly two-year tenure, India's reputation as a strong Test team overseas has wavered, and their quest for a global trophy continues. The upcoming World Cup presents a pivotal opportunity for Dravid to overwrite those past disappointments and etch a new chapter in Indian cricket history. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor and politician Prakash Raj has apologized to Tamil actor Siddharth on behalf of compassionate Kannadigas after a recent incident. Siddharth had to abruptly exit a promotional event for his film "Chithha" in Bengaluru due to pro-Kannada protesters who felt it was an inappropriate time for him to be there, given the ongoing Cauvery River water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Prakash Raj criticized the disturbance, expressing that blaming artists and common citizens instead of questioning political leaders and parliamentarians for the longstanding issue was unacceptable. He called for unity in addressing the problem and offered his apology to Siddharth on behalf of Kannadigas. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nutmeg, also known as Jaiphal in India, has a long history of use dating back to ancient times. Referenced in ancient Indian scriptures like the Vedas, carbonized nutmeg traces have been found in archaeological sites dating to 400-200 BCE. This versatile spice enhances both sweet and savory dishes, such as puddings, meats, and sauces. Beyond culinary uses, nutmeg has been applied medicinally for centuries, addressing ailments ranging from digestive issues and menstrual problems to colds, coughs, and anxiety. Its historical applications include embalming in ancient Egypt and combating the plague in Italy. Ayurveda recognizes nutmeg's benefits, from improving digestion and boosting metabolism to enhancing immunity and aiding in various health conditions. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

