News / India News / Normal life disrupted, 44 flights cancelled over Cauvery row bandh in Karnataka

Normal life disrupted, 44 flights cancelled over Cauvery row bandh in Karnataka

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 29, 2023 11:34 AM IST

As many as 44 flights were cancelled to and from Karnataka since early Friday. Several flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Mangaluru were among those cancelled

Several pro-Kannada outfit members were detained by the police while protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu outside the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday

Police personnel deployed during bandh in Bengaluru. (HT photo)
Police personnel deployed during bandh in Bengaluru. (HT photo)

Bengaluru Police also detained members of pro-Kannada organisations protesting near Attibele situated near the Karnataka -Tamil Nadu border

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations have called for a ‘Karnataka bandh’ from dawn to dusk to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Over 2,000 organisations have supported the state-wide bandh even as the police quoted the Supreme Court order calling a bandh that affects public life “unconstitutional”.

The protest affected normal life in Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka as the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) ordered the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Karnataka will challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in effect in multiple districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, and Hassan for 24 hours from Thursday night.

Bengaluru police commissioner, B Dayananda, urged protesters to assemble at Freedom Park where peaceful demonstrations have been permitted by the state government.

Also Read: Karnataka bandh: Holiday declared in all schools, colleges in Bengaluru

Several protesters who attempted to hold demonstrations in areas like the Bengaluru central bus terminal in Majestic, Town Hall and Mysuru Bank Circle were also detained.

At Bengaluru Airport, pro-Kannada activists raising slogans against the Karnataka government were detained.

Numerous organisations are supporting the bandh, including public and private transportation unions, private school administrations, the film industry, as well as hotel and restaurant associations,

As many as 44 flights were cancelled to and from Karnataka since early Friday. Several flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Mangaluru are among those cancelled.

Public transport systems including Namma metro trains and the Indian Railways’ train services are expected to operate normally though cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber and autorickshaws have extended their support for the shutdown and will not operate on Friday.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate their buses as usua.

Meanwhile, most commercial establishments remained closed in the state capital on Friday. All malls and shops will remain shut and street vendors will not be allowed to sell food. Most schools and colleges remained closed as well. However, banks, hospitals and pharmacies opened on Friday.

In Mysuru, the Cauvery Kriya Samithi members protested in front of the KSRTC suburban bus stand, while in Kolar, the protesters stopped KSRTC buses plying on roads and forced them to turn back. They also forcefully shut down establishments. In Mandya, pro-Kannada outfits continued their protest as well.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out