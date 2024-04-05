Afternoon briefing: Union minister reacts to row on 'The Kerala Story’, ED action against Hemant Soren; and more

Citing Left Democratic Front's (LDF) previous assertions declaring its support for freedom of expression, Union minister V Muraleedharan on Friday questioned Kerala's ruling alliance over its opposition to Doordarshan's (DD) decision to air “The Kerala Story.” Questioning LDF, Muraleedharan said, “The Constitution gives the right to expression. Left has always been saying that they support freedom of expression. Then why should they be worried when such movies are being aired? ” “The Kerala Story is a film which was given permission by the Censor board. It is a piece of art, and artistic experience is there in the movie,” the BJP leader added. Dig Deeper Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed its charge sheet in the money laundering probe against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. The probe agency in its charge sheet said it has attached 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi allegedly belonging to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president. The ED had filed a charge sheet against the 48-year-old JMM leader and four others -- Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Raj Kumar Pahan, Hilariyas Kachhap and Binod Singh -- on March 30 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. ED said in a statement that the agency took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on Thursday. The central agency requested the court to confiscate the 8.86-acre land in Ranchi. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Congress releases manifesto focussed on five pillars, 25 guarantees. Dig Deeper

AAP's Atishi gets show cause notice from Election Commission. What did she say? Dig Deeper

‘Misuse of power’: ED claims Hemant Soren ‘forcefully’ acquired land worth ₹31 crore in Ranchi. Dig Deeper

India News

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Baramulla; 1 terrorist killed. Dig Deeper

JD(S) once again banks on first family members to deliver for party in Karnataka LS polls. Dig Deeper

Ghalib quoted in Supreme Court to boost Centre's argument on alcohol. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

H1B visa seekers share ordeal of not getting selected in the lottery: ‘H1B visa is a painful death’. Dig Deeper

Joe Biden warns Netanyahu in a phone conversation, US support hinges on protecting civilians. Dig Deeper

'Karma’ haunts Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs decades after teen was killed in fatal NYC game stampede, says brother. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

When you find yourself facing an empty refrigerator or a busy schedule that keeps you away from the grocery store, fear not. You can still whip up a delicious dinner using just a few ingredients from your pantry. With the exception of salt/pepper and oil/butter, all of these recipes require three ingredients or less. Not only do they have great flavour, but they also save money, time, and effort during cleanup by keeping things simple. These three-ingredient dishes yield great results with little effort, making them ideal for hectic days or when you're low on pantry staples. Read on if you're looking for quick meal ideas with just three ingredients. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kangana Ranaut created quite a stir a couple of years ago when she said that India truly gained independence when the Bhartiya Janta Party came to power in 2014. Now, she has ruffled some feathers again with her latest statement. On March 27, Kangana attended a Times Now event, shortly after joining the BJP as an MP candidate from her hometown of Mandi. Almost a week after the same, a clip of Kangana from the interview has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram. In it, she mentions freedom fighter and Azad Hind Fauj leader Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of India, not Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Running parallel to the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is the audition for the ICC T20 World Cup squad. For India, according to reports, the squad will be made official by the end of April. Shubman Gill, who was the leading run-getter in IPL 2023, announced his arrival in the 17th season of the league with a stunning unbeaten knock of 89, albeit in a losing cause against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gill stands among the contenders for the top-order position in the T20I side for India. However, irrespective of his knock against PBKS, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes that the Gujarat Titans skipper does not fit into the T20 World Cup squad as he sent a rather startling "KL Rahul" advice to BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Dig Deeper