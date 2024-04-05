Effortless eats: From baked yoghurt to chai khari mousse; delicious 3-ingredient recipes to make your life easier

When you find yourself facing an empty refrigerator or a busy schedule that keeps you away from the grocery store, fear not. You can still whip up a delicious recipes using just a few ingredients from your pantry. With the exception of salt/pepper and oil/butter, all of these recipes require three ingredients or less. Not only do they have great flavour, but they also save money, time, and effort during cleanup by keeping things simple. These three-ingredient dishes yield great results with little effort, making them ideal for hectic days or when you're low on pantry staples. Read on if you're looking for quick meal ideas with just three ingredients. So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and let's get cooking! (Also read: Days of oily deep-fried kachori are over: Here's how you can make Baked Kachori at home ) Discover the magic of three-ingredient recipes that will save the day when planning ahead isn't an option.(Pixabay)

Simple 3-Ingredient Recipes

1. Baked yoghurt

(Recipe by Chef Siddharth Parab)

Baked yoghurt recipe (Chef Siddharth Parab)

Ingredients:

Curd 400 gm

Condensed milk 400 gm

Cream 400 gm

Method:

1. To prepare this easy Baked Yoghurt recipe, preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius.

2. Then, take a bowl and add fresh cream, curd and condensed milk to it. Whisk the mixture once and then beat well with the help of an electric beater.

3. When done, pour this creamy mixture into 7-8 oven-safe bowls.

4. Next, take an aluminium tray and fill it with a cup of water and keep these bowls in the tray at equal intervals.

5. Put the aluminium tray in the oven and bake the creamy mixture for 10-12 minutes.

6. Take out when done and let them cool. Then refrigerate for 3 hours approx and serve chilled.

2. Chai Khari Mousse

(Recipe by Chef Siddharth Parab)

Chai Khari Mousse recipe( Chef Siddharth Parab)

Ingredients:

Chai concentrate

Tea powder 2 poon

Milk 2 cup

Sugar 4 spoon

Mouse base

Chai concentrate 70 ml

Whipped cream 200 gm

Method:

1. First take a pan boil the milk add tea powder and sugar

2. Bring it to boil than than strain the mixture

3. ⁠than in a pan reduce the tea till it’s thick like a concentrate

4. ⁠than in a whipped cream add 70 ml of concentrate and food it well and set it in to the tea cup and refrigerate

5. ⁠than served with khari and dust with coco powder for garnish.