Days of oily deep-fried kachori are over: Here's how you can make Baked Kachori at home

Kachoris are our go-to food. Be it for breakfasts on a Sunday or for evening snack cravings, kachoris are the best deal always. When we think of kachoris, we can visualise puffy kachoris deep fried in oil and then dried on the tissue before being served with a serving of vegetable curry. However, no matter how much we love kachoris, we also need to accept that they are unhealthy because of the amount of oil that is required in making them. They are too oily and are fried to make them extra tasty. In order to maintain good health but also meet our kachori cravings, we have found the perfect hack – Baked Kachoris. Imagine having kachoris without guilt because they are tasty and also healthy. Here's the perfect recipe for making baked kachoris at home.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal), soaked

1 tbsp chopped ginger 1 green chilli, chopped

2 tbsps oil

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp fennel (saunf) powder

Salt to taste

For covering

2 cups refined flour (maida)

Salt to taste

¼ tsp baking powder

2 tbsps ghee and for brushing

Method:

In a chopper, add split black gram, ginger, green chilli and crush coarsely. Then heat oil, add asafoetida, add the mixture and saute for some time. Then add ½ cup water, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, fennel powder and salt and cook till its dry. In a bowl, take refined flour, salt, baking powder and 2 tbsps ghee and knead to a stiff dough and keep aside for some time. Let the gram mixture cool down. Then divide the dough in equal portions and shape them, add the gram mixture and roll into puris. Grease a baking tray, place the kachoris, brush them with little ghee, and bake in a preheated oven at 200° C for about 15 minutes. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)