Ramadan 2024 recipes: From adana kebab to rarha chicken; 4 healthy and lip-smacking dishes you must try

Ramadan also known as Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan is just around the corner, and for Muslims around the world, it is a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset and break their fast by gathering with family and friends for a meal known as iftar. During this time, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and engaging in evil thoughts or deeds. Fasting during Ramadan can be difficult, but it's also a chance to focus on eating well and fueling your body with healthy foods. However, extended fasting periods can be difficult, especially in the summer when the days are longer and more intense. Fasting during Ramadan is not only a religious obligation but also an opportunity to focus on healthy eating habits and nourish the body with wholesome foods.

To maintain energy levels and stay hydrated, it's important to eat healthy, substantial meals during the pre-dawn and after-dusk meals known as suhoor and iftar respectively. Here are some nutritious and delicious Ramadan recipes that you must try. So put on your chef's hat and let's get cooking. (Also read: Ramadan 2024: 6 engaging activities for children to celebrate the festival with fun and learning )

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Must-Try Delicious Ramadan Recipes

1. Adana kebab

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Adana kabab(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup Mutton mince (keema)

1 large Red capsicum

2 small Onions finely chopped

1 teaspoon All spice powder

1½ teaspoons Paprika powder

to taste Salt

to taste Crushed black peppercorns

2-3 Fresh parsley sprigs

to shallow fry Oil

Method:

1. Finely chop capsicum.

2. Take mutton mince in a bowl. Add chopped capsicum, onion, all-spice powder, paprika powder, salt and crushed peppercorns and mix well.

3. Finely chop parsley and add. Mix well and set aside for 1 hour.

4. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into kababs.

5. Heat some oil in anon-stick grill pan. Place the kababs on it and grill till evenly golden from both sides.

6. Place a thin flat bread on a serving plate. Put the kababs on it and serve hot with your choice of salad.

2. Rarha Chicken

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Rarha Chicken(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

½ cup Oil

2 Bay leaves

5 Cardamom pods

4 Cloves

1 Cinnamon stick (1” long)

1½ cups Chopped Onion

2 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

1 tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Chilli powder

2 tbsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 Green chilli, slit

1 cup Chopped Tomatoes

½ cup Water

1 cup Water

½ tsp Kasoori methi powder

½ tsp Rarha Masala

1 Green chilli, slit

3 tbsp Chopped Coriander

Method:

1. For Rarha Masala, dry roast the spices mentioned under Rarha masala except kasoori methi. Because methi can burn we will add it later to make it crunchy.

2. Once the spices get a light roast colour turn off the heat and add kasoori methi leaves.

3. Toss them in it for a min and then either pound or grind them in a mixer grinder. Keep rara masala in an airtight container to use later. Please note that the entire rar masala will not be used for the recipe.

4. For Marinating chicken, place chicken in a bowl, sprinkle salt, rarha masala and curd. Mix it well and leave aside for 20 mins.

5. Add rara masala in the chicken mince and mix it and keep that aside as well.

6. For Rarha Chicken Masala, heat oil in a pan and add the whole spices, when they crackle add the onions and cook till they turn golden brown.

7. At this stage add ginger garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt and green chillies.

8. Lower the heat and give it a mix. You can always sprinkle some water if you think the spices might overcook. Add tomatoes and increase the heat to cook them till they are mashy and oil surfaces.

9. Now add the marinated chicken and cook on high heat for 3 mins. Then add the chicken mince and further cook without water for 10 mins more.

10. At this stage add light water and lower heat and cover to cook the chicken. Keep adding little water if required to prevent it from sticking but cover and cook on low heat for another 10 mins.

11. Add more water and allow the chicken to boil in it to cook completely and make a gravy. Sprinkle some kasoori methi, rarha masala, green chillies and chopped coriander.

12. Stir and check the seasoning. Turn off the heat and serve rara chicken with roti, paratha or rice.

3. Keema Aloo Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Keema Aloo Samosa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

300 grams Mutton Mince

1/2 cup Refined Flour soaked in water

1 cup Refined flour (maida)

1 tablespoon Oil

1 teaspoon Cumin seeds

to taste Salt

2 1/2 tablespoons Ghee

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 tablespoon Broken cashewnuts

Method:

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds. When they begin to change colour, drain and add potatoes and mutton mince and mix well. Add salt and mix well.

2. Add 2-3 tbsps water and mix again. Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes.

3. Combine refined flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Add sufficient water and knead into a stiff dough.

4. Divide dough into small portions, shape them into balls. Roll out each ball into oval shaped puri and halve each.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and garam masala powder to the mutton and mix well.

6. Cook till the mutton is done. Transfer onto a plate, add cashewnuts and mix well. Cool down to room temperature.

7. Dampen the edges of each halved puri with water and shape into a cone, stuff with some of the mutton-potato mixture and seal the edges to make samose.

8. Place the prepared samose in the air fryer basket and fit it into the air fryer. Fry at 180°C for 10 minutes or till golden and crisp.

9. Arrange on a serving platter and serve hot.

4. Mutton Curry

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Mutton Curry(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

For special garam masala

2 nos Black cardamom

2 large blades Mace

8 nos Cardamom

5 nos Cloves

a large piece Pathar Phool

20 nos Peppercorn

2 nos (2inch sticks) Cinnamon

1½ tbsp Cumin

6 tbsp Coriander seeds

1 no Bayleaf

For curry

¾ cup Oil

1 no Bayleaf

2 tsp Cumin

1 no Black cardamom

4 nos Cardamom

3 cups Onion sliced

2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp Coriander powder

2 tsp Kasoori methi (dried)

1cup Curd

2 nos Green chillies

4 cups Tomato puree (fresh)

handful Coriander chopped

For marination

(Nalli Boti Chaamp) - 1kg Mutton

to taste salt

2 tbsp Ginger paste

2 tbsp Garlic paste

1 tsp Turmeric

Method:

1. Add all the spices in a pan and toss them over gentle heat for 2 mins. Remove them to a plate to cool off completely and then grind them in a mixer grinder to a fine powder. Strain and keep side.

2. Mix together meat, salt, turmeric and ginger garlic paste. Mix and keep aside for 10 mins.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai and add bayleaf, back cardamom, cumin and cardamom. Stir and add onions.

4. Cook onions till they brown and immediately add the marinated meat. Cook the meat for 10mins.

5. Now add the kashmiri chilli powder, 1 tbsp of the freshly made garam masala powder, coriander powder and kasoori methi leaves. Cook the meat till the oil starts to ooze out of sides.

6. Increase the heat and add in the whisked surf to it. Keep stirring till all of the curd starts to boil.

7. Sprinkle chopped chillies and freshly made tomato puree. Cook the meat till tomatoes thicken and oil oozes out again.

8. At this stage add water, stir and cover and cook till meat gets tender. Adjust the consistency of the curry the way you prefer.

9. Remove and serve hot garnished with chopped coriander.