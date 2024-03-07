Ramadan 2024: 6 engaging activities for children to celebrate the festival with fun and learning

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramadan, is the holiest month in Islam. It is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. The beginning of the month is determined by the testimony of moon sighters in Saudi Arabia and other nations with a majority of Muslims. This month-long event is dedicated to introspection, spiritual contemplation, renunciation of worldly pleasures and community service. Devout Muslims pray, give back to the community and fast from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11 or 12 this year and end on April 9. Make this Ramadan memorable for your children with fun activities designed to celebrate the festival while deepening their understanding of its significance. (Freepik)

By participating in a range of exciting activities, families can embrace the spirit of Ramadan 2024 and create memorable and happy moments with their children. From educational crafts to participatory storytelling, here are some fun ideas for celebrating this unique time together and learning more about the significance of Ramadan. (Also read: Ramadan 2024 healthy eating tips: Strategies for Muslims to maintain nutritional balance while fasting during Ramzan )

Fun and educational Ramadan activities for children

1. Ramadan Decorations:

To help your child feel included in Ramadan, craft a wall decoration or do small do-it-yourself projects with them and use their works to beautify your home.

2. DIY Prayer Mat:

Ask your child what colours they would like on their mat. Cut out the decorations for the mat from another sheet of paper after tracing the mat on this page. Make sure the sheet you use is not smooth. For a toddler, it's an engaging, imaginative and educational Ramadan activity.

3. Edible Crescent Activity

With just some food and a cutter in the shape of a crescent and star, you and your child can spend a few hours shaping fruit and vegetables for the iftar. Not only will they learn about different shapes, but they will also get a lot out of helping in the kitchen.

4. Ramadan Calendar

Give your child a Ramadan calendar with a space for each day's good deeds and a treat for each day. This will also help children understand the importance of rewarding good deeds, which is another goal of Ramadan.

5. Moon Sighting

Watching the moon change phase every day will be fun as Ramadan begins with a new moon. Give your child the task of noticing a difference each day. At the end of the month, children can compare their drawings or photos of the moon. This can be a fun exercise for children and help them stay focused.

6. Ramadan Wishing Cards

The best gifts are the ones made by hand, especially when a toddler makes them. You only need three materials: embellishments, paper and coloured pencils. Then let your child use his or her imagination to complete this Ramadan activity. Give them the freedom to make as many cards as they like, then ask them to wish their friends a happy Ramadan.